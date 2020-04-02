As Twitchy reported the other day, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin from his bunker TV studio that he had a three-point plan to confront the coronavirus pandemic, although it seems he forgot what the third point was and just left it at two — kind of like during the Democratic primary debates when he was the only candidate to run out of steam and surrender his time rather than yell over everyone else.

Quin Hillyer has a pretty hot take in the Washington Examiner Thursday and posits that if Joe Biden were president in January, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic would have been earlier and more effective.

If Joe Biden had been president this year rather than Donald Trump, the national response to the coronavirus would likely have been more effective.@QuinHillyer https://t.co/nWGzabIS01 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 2, 2020

Hillyer writes:

On Jan. 27, USA Today published a column by Biden saying that Trump should be doing far more to respond to the threat of a coronavirus pandemic. At a time when only 80 people had been confirmed dead of the virus even in China, and fewer than five people had been diagnosed with it in the United States, Biden identified it as a “global health challenge” that “will get worse before it gets better” and warned that “diseases do not stop at borders.” Granted, Biden’s column was heavier on criticisms of Trump than it was on concrete proposals for battling the coronavirus, but the very fact that he recognized the severity of the danger so much earlier than Trump indicates he would have begun important countermeasures sooner.

No it doesn’t. Hillyard also notes that Biden’s USA Today column was published days before Trump’s travel ban from China, which Hillyard says Trump “now overhypes.” Best to play down that travel ban, considering candidate Biden connected the travel ban to Trump’s “record of hysteria, xenophobia and fear-mongering.” So closing the border was hysterical and xenophobic … no wonder Trump “overhypes” its effectiveness.

So, if only President Biden had been in the Oval Office in January, huh?

Save your credibility and delete this. — Jon A (@Latebird2013) April 2, 2020

Hahahahaha, this has to win most ridiculous story of the day. — Nick AramaOG (@nickaramaOG) April 2, 2020

"Granted, Biden’s column was heavier on criticisms of Trump than it was on concrete proposals for battling the coronavirus, but the very fact that he recognized the severity of the danger so much earlier than Trump indicates he would have begun important countermeasures sooner" pic.twitter.com/7VyHajskpB — (((L.N. Smithee))) (@LNSmithee) April 2, 2020

“…but the very fact that he recognized the severity of the danger so much earlier than Trump indicates he would have begun important countermeasures sooner.” This is an embarrassment, my God. He used it as a cudgel. W/out Trump to punch it would never have crossed his mind. — Joseph Bevilacqua (@joebev49) April 2, 2020

Whenever I see headlines like these from the Examiner I don’t even need to check to know it’s another petty rant from Quin Hillyer. — Gabble Ratchet (@counter_pt) April 2, 2020

I literally just spit my drink out. I feel bad for him, but imagine Joe Biden without a handler or promoter answering questions for like 2 hours a day. Y’all. — Rain (@Sunshin21176498) April 2, 2020

I strongly doubt it! Joe Biden’s mental confusion would have made this more of a nightmare if he were president. — GRITS (@SouthernTamm) April 2, 2020

That’s if Joe wasn’t taking a nap — commonsense (@commonsense258) April 2, 2020

Day late. Yesterday was April fools day. Nice try though — Juju (@Juju71845742) April 2, 2020

Pure B.S. Joe doesn’t even know where he is most days let alone what to do to fight a pandemic. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) April 2, 2020

Right… he calls it Luhan Virus and you expect us to buy that? The man should not be running at all. He should be at home with a nurse. — Rattlingwindows (@romans868211604) April 2, 2020

" you know the thing" — WH (@willhenry41) April 2, 2020

That is the funniest thing I’ve heard all year! — Billy Quinn (@TheMiteQuinn) April 2, 2020

That’s a bunch of malarkey as Biden himself would have said. — Bo (@b_inlight) April 2, 2020

It definitely would not have been better, but the American media would have pretended it was better—or even great! We’ve all seen this show before. Joe Biden can’t effectively read his own notes, let alone coordinate a response to what may be an actual crisis. — Justona Moore (@Ruavoteslav1) April 2, 2020

There was a great response to H1N1. Resign Hillyer. Get some help for your TDS. — Dominic DiMatteo (@DominicDimatte1) April 2, 2020

He would have listened to China and kept the flights coming in, he would have bowed to China and taken their meds and tests that were no good. You guys are incredible — Red in Blue State (@rightmomof2) April 2, 2020

That’s ridiculous. Everyone castigated the travel ban from China, including Biden. — scl120 (@scl120) April 2, 2020

If that is the case , why was Joe calling the travel ban racist and not necessary throughout the month of February. If he had allowed the travel from China for another month, could you imagine the spread and increase in numbers? Facts vs hypotheticals. — steve berry (@stberry2) April 2, 2020

😳 wow. You honestly wrote this? Because magically what would have been different? An abrupt change in congressional funding? More ignoring the issue by using the media as cover? President by Committee? No. Different but definitely NOT better. — Social Distance Yourself From Gaslighting MSM (@wakeywakey16) April 2, 2020

This is laughably speculative with very little real evidence — Aaron Frigge (@heyfrigge) April 2, 2020

The only evidence of Biden’s actions you assert in the article is that he said the President should do more than what he is doing. But you do not assert what Biden may have portended he would have done instead.

Am I missing something? — Mark Miwurds (@MarkMiwurds) April 2, 2020

Someone is desperate to remain relevant. — Jasen Flint (@JasenFlint) April 2, 2020

Idiotic crap from @dcexaminer. Biden’s an idiot without a clue. — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) April 2, 2020

Until Biden himself can tell us what he would have done differently … other than leaving the borders open … we call malarkey.

