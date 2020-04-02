Dr. Deborah Brix is doing double-duty Thursday, appearing with President Trump at his daily coronavirus briefing and answering questions at Fox News’ coronavirus town hall. She’s already been under fire for being too in sync with the president: CNN’s Joe Lockhart called her the “Stepford Doc” and tweeted that she’s drunk the Kool-Aid, while the New York Times published a piece about how Trump has the ability to “turn” people, and Birx was just the latest example of someone who’d succumbed to his evil powers.

We don’t know who Charles P. Pierce is except we think he has a blog, we know he has a blue check, and he’s one of those people who put an asterisk after “president” when referring to Trump, so yeah.

“The president* and Mr. Kushner."

Oh, Dr. Birx. Your reputation is in ashes. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) April 2, 2020

Only among hyper-partisans ravaged by brain worms. https://t.co/G93ELexG4I — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 2, 2020

We’d suppose all these attacks would be called misogyny if Birx were openly liberal, but since she’s on stage with Trump, it’s acceptable.

Oh the casual misogyny of the left. — TheBIArchitect (@BIArchitectess) April 2, 2020

Nah. She’s still highly impressive — Revered Leader / Austere Scholar (@FiatJustitia_) April 2, 2020

You need help — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) April 2, 2020

*Until you come down with some bad virus and following her protocol heals you. — AmericaStrong 2020 version (@fiscalconserve) April 2, 2020

The people they give blue checks to… — Last of the Boomicans (@chazj9) April 2, 2020

Sorry for your loss. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) April 2, 2020

Yep – agreeing with the president is evil. How dare she…even though she was a hero a week ago. — CtotheD (@ctothed1) April 2, 2020

OK boomer — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) April 2, 2020

Only to you and your friends currently logged into Liberal Fantasy World. — shadonyx (@shadonyx_) April 2, 2020

Only among loons. — @PresidentShemp (@presidentshemp) April 2, 2020

I'm just glad it's okay to attack women again. — TasCachetrophy (@cachetrophy) April 2, 2020

Oooooh… she must feel soooo hurt hearing that from a nobody in the universe!!! pic.twitter.com/eqTQ2Rvwqf — BK (@caduc1970) April 2, 2020

Thanks for helping, Chuck. — Marty (@ThatMartyGuy1) April 2, 2020

Deborah Birx, employed by Obama: respected doctor

Exact Same Deborah Birx, employed by Trump: weird dumb koolaid drinker

TDS is worse than coronavirus — rachel-batzion (@RBatzion) April 2, 2020

What have you done to help with this crisis? — don king (@donkiing) April 2, 2020

Lol do you even know you why you're mad? — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) April 2, 2020

Bless your heart. — Robynm (@Robyn22986195) April 2, 2020

Old fat man yells at cloud — Thicchabod Crane (@rpkelly) April 2, 2020

Pandemic crisis control team managing a national crisis. Not now dumbass. — Stanley (@jdc1217) April 2, 2020

LOL all someone has to do is stand next to Trump. Seek help, you really need it. — Ernest of Borgnine (@ACK2069) April 2, 2020

@CharlesPPierce is part of the disturbing trend in the media of trashing a respected member of the medical community simply because she is part of the Trump task force and she often provides information that debunks their narratives. — Troy Davis (@Davis1970T) April 2, 2020

In which a J-school flunky talks shit about someone else's reputation. — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) April 2, 2020

My god you people are twisted — B-rian (@brian33774196) April 2, 2020

Low brow tweet, from a reliable source. — HandsomeRandy (@HandsomeRandy2) April 2, 2020

cry more — Joe King Dingaling (@dingaling_joe) April 2, 2020

Birx has been doing a great job, despite the non-stop bitching and bellyaching from the left. Get a clue. — A Proud American (@Man8Music) April 2, 2020

You just can’t help yourself. Even in crisis, you’re a partisan hack. — Lt Ellen Ripley😊 (@hillcountrygirl) April 2, 2020

You just can’t stand seeing success in action. You’re pathetic. — Michael Reilly (@nhconserve) April 2, 2020

Nah, Dr. Birx is a hero. And you’re a washed up, hyper partisan, irrelevant old hack doing nothing but tweeting. — Gregg 🐺 (@occhipig) April 2, 2020

You are utterly wrong & misinformed. — Debi (@debi_helf) April 2, 2020

What people choose to be a problem for themselves is rather pathetic. — Daddio (@Slo_D) April 2, 2020

We’ve already seen people implying that Trump has “turned” Dr. Fauci as well — at least they can tune in to one of Joe Biden’s podcasts and hear from Obama’s Ebola czar, who had no medical background.

