We’re pretty sure that by this point, even Stacey Abrams has given up on the idea that she’s the rightful governor of Georgia, but Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes is still clinging to the idea that Abrams only lost because of voter suppression efforts by Republicans, even though there was record voter turnout in Georgia.

Stacey Abrams should should be the Governor of Georgia. The only reason that she's not is because the system is set up by guys like this to prevent people from voting. https://t.co/fLXIdD9652 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 2, 2020

And that she lost by 50K votes — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 2, 2020

Ben, partner, this self delusion is unhealthy. There was record voter turnout on both sides of the aisle in the 2018 Ga. gov. election. Abrams lost w/ nearly 600,000 MORE votes than the last winning governor. The voter suppression claim is simply wrong. 1/2 — Savvy Op (@Savvy_Opinion) April 2, 2020

Also, elections in Ga. (polling places, etc) are managed @ the county level, not by the SoS. And the clean-up of voter rolls was legally required under a 1994 law enacted a Democratic Governor, a Dem legislature and Dem Secretary of State. — Savvy Op (@Savvy_Opinion) April 2, 2020

She lost. Period. — Beth (@Bethie010) April 2, 2020

Facts like a huge voter turnout don’t support this absurd claim. — Tom Traut (@BakoTom) April 2, 2020

Stacy Abrams is as delusional as Joe Biden. There, I said it — Carolyn (@D1sTrAcTiOnBeKy) April 2, 2020

There is the DNC ticket — Corey (@BlindandDirty) April 2, 2020

There’s a good chance it might be.

She still hasn’t conceded! Don’t give up! — Dan Stringer, Car Delivery Tabulator (@Danstringer74) April 2, 2020

Are you still crying since election night 2016? Pop a Xanax Ben! — Francesca Farber🇺🇸 (@FranMFarber) April 2, 2020

This is a complete lie Georgia had record high turn out and Abrams lost by 55,000 votes https://t.co/hBirTbKK5Q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 2, 2020

Give credit where credit is due, at least he put a warning label on it which reads: Ben Rhodes. — Chris (@ThisGuy675309) April 2, 2020

It's been a year already. Dems are like a dog with a bone. They just won't let go. pic.twitter.com/zmPhRalw4X — 🇺🇸My US America🇺🇸 (@IamMilesE) April 2, 2020

Ben Rhodes is becoming the Jim Acosta of podcast. — Mr Wizard (@JeterMike) April 2, 2020

Never knew a fiction writer to *always* write fiction. 24/7. Points for consistency — Wisco Yid (@WiscYid) April 2, 2020

Comrade Rhodes lives in an alternate universe where 6 is 9. — Occam's razor (@ddaues) April 2, 2020

It’s called Earth 2, and Hillary Clinton is president there.

Signals massive push for mail in ballots-code named ballot harvesting Coming from Obama’s Minister of propaganda — JStar (@1TxStar) April 2, 2020

Is there one Democrat that admits they lost a race fair and square? It seems every Dem has followed crooked Hillary’s lead and blames their loss on some outside force — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Jamie Mitrani🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@jasrach1128) April 2, 2020

Why can’t you people accept defeat?? Better get used to it because of what the party stands for now. — Shirley Olon (@SJOlon10) April 2, 2020

What’s Joe Biden’s excuse gonna be?

