A Pew survey that was just released says that 76 percent of Americans have never even heard about QAnon. In a piece about the polling number, CNN’s Chris Cillizza summarizes QAnon as “a belief that there is a high-level government official — ‘Q’ — who sprinkles clues on internet message boards like 4chan and 8chan about a massive ‘deep state’ conspiracy (or series of conspiracies) at work in the country.”

It’s Wednesday and we’re still talking about MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell taking the mic at a White House presser and clearly violating the separation of church and state by urging people to read the Bible.

It gets better, though. Lindell retweeted this tweet by YouTuber Jordan Sather, showing the coupon code “Q” on his website.

What an interesting coupon code for MyPillow to have right now! (Q) Not a bad discount, either. Looks like it's still working, try it for yourself: https://t.co/CrGBDrc4OL Didn't POTUS just bring the MyPillow CEO to the White House, too? What a coincidence. #QAnon pic.twitter.com/TTZMAt1UL2 — Jordan Sather (@Jordan_Sather_) March 31, 2020

Here’s Ben Collins of NBC News:

The latest Q Proof (which is "proof" QAnon is real, in idiot lingo) is that there's a MyPillow promo code that cuts the price of four pillows from $200 (????????) to $80. pic.twitter.com/WZDNVkeEgv — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 31, 2020

Jared Holt of Right Wing Watch noted that other letters worked as well:

The QAnon folks were talking a lot about MyPillow today, but the same discount works with three single-letter codes: K, W, and Q. All three letters render the same discount. This is how desperate the movement is for solid proof. Discount codes. https://t.co/WXa33thSrk — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) April 1, 2020

Although he still posted a story about it Wednesday:

New: After appearing at the White House on Monday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell shared a post connecting his company to the QAnon conspiracy theory. Also, he says that demons are attacking his website.https://t.co/XjcbFdozAI — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) April 1, 2020

Annnnd scene. This concludes my time on the MyPillow promo code global cabal tweet aggregation beat.https://t.co/Bdi6ydRsR5 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 1, 2020

But wait, there’s more! BuzzFeed News’ Ryan Broderick is on the case too:

Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy, retweeted Jordan Sather, the QAnon YouTuber responsible for spreading the hoax that #COVID19 is a bioweapon and that you can cure it by drinking bleach. pic.twitter.com/UAHUyKLuKN — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) April 1, 2020

Credit to Broderick for getting in touch with Lindell:

UPDATE: I spoke to Lindell. He doesn't know what QAnon is. The coupon code is from 4 years ago when they had letters you could enter to get a discount. "I had no idea what it is," he told me about QAnon. "Well I certainly don't believe in it" He's undoing the retweet. — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) April 1, 2020

Phew.

Even during coronavirus, I am happy to see *three* reporters chasing the “My Pillow Guy posted a Q tweet” story (Which turned out not to even be true!) pic.twitter.com/BQbZO9hGww — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 1, 2020

Pathetic — Louie [BTC] (@LouPalumbo) April 1, 2020

The journos expenses more effort running down the fake Lindell-Q story than they have verifying the Chinese government’s fake Wuhan virus numbers. — QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) April 1, 2020

Our verdict? We consider the “QAnon sent Mike Lindell to the White House” case closed.

