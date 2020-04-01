The ACLU recently put out a demand that all inmates most susceptible to contracting the coronavirus be released immediately. And as Twitchy reported Tuesday, New York had released nearly 1,000 prisoners, and California was getting ready to grant early release to 3,500 inmates.

It’s tough to draw Capitol Hill journalists to your press conferences these days, so we didn’t hear about this yesterday: The Congressional Hispanic Caucus, chaired by Rep. Joaquin Castro, demanded that ICE release its detainees in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Detainees live in close quarters, can’t frequently wash their hands, don’t have sanitizers and have to buy their own soap,” NBC News reports. Sorry to sound crass, but we never saw COVID-19 as a “Get out of jail free” card, but that’s what it’s shaping up to be.

Here’s more from NBC News:

In a call with news media, advocates from the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigrant Justice Center, as well as members of the Hispanic caucus, implored the Trump administration, specifically ICE, to heed public health experts who have advised releasing detained immigrants.

“ICE must release all detainees now before lives are lost,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, chairman of the Hispanic caucus.

So Castro really did say “all detainees.”

For what it’s worth, the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are not on board:

It was bad enough that sanctuary cities were refusing to cooperate with ICE in the first place, but if you can’t abolish ICE, you could do the next best thing.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Congressional Hispanic CaucuscoronavirusdetaineesHouse Judiciary GOPICEJoaquin Castrorelease