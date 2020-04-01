The ACLU recently put out a demand that all inmates most susceptible to contracting the coronavirus be released immediately. And as Twitchy reported Tuesday, New York had released nearly 1,000 prisoners, and California was getting ready to grant early release to 3,500 inmates.

It’s tough to draw Capitol Hill journalists to your press conferences these days, so we didn’t hear about this yesterday: The Congressional Hispanic Caucus, chaired by Rep. Joaquin Castro, demanded that ICE release its detainees in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus calls on ICE to release detainees amid COVID-19 crisis. – @NBCLatino https://t.co/UmURzT7vY6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2020

“Detainees live in close quarters, can’t frequently wash their hands, don’t have sanitizers and have to buy their own soap,” NBC News reports. Sorry to sound crass, but we never saw COVID-19 as a “Get out of jail free” card, but that’s what it’s shaping up to be.

Here’s more from NBC News:

In a call with news media, advocates from the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigrant Justice Center, as well as members of the Hispanic caucus, implored the Trump administration, specifically ICE, to heed public health experts who have advised releasing detained immigrants. “ICE must release all detainees now before lives are lost,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, chairman of the Hispanic caucus.

So Castro really did say “all detainees.”

For what it’s worth, the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are not on board:

Release all #ICE detainees as a response to the #COVIDー19 crisis? That includes: • Murderers

• Child abusers

• Other violent criminals Unbelievable.https://t.co/ty59kHW8Ib — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 1, 2020

It was bad enough that sanctuary cities were refusing to cooperate with ICE in the first place, but if you can’t abolish ICE, you could do the next best thing.

Thst is the worst idea I've ever heard. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) April 1, 2020

Don't do it. — Paula Pro American Daly (@PaulaDaly14) April 1, 2020

They want them released? Ok, on the condition that the Congressmen each take 10 detainees home with them for the duration. — Lynne Pence (@lynnepence) April 1, 2020

When you have a caucus based on race or ethnicity, funny how their priorities are always anti-American. This is Alinsky playbook on display. They run for office with the goal of dividing and destroying this country. — Kathleen Lyons (@kaybuenoesyo) April 1, 2020

Racism lives. Really? Because they might be Hispanic? Unreal. Americans need to remain protected. — Stefano Ciccone (@stefciccone) April 1, 2020

😳 Everyone has gone mad. @RieMcAz — June Cleaver 🇺🇸 (@12Tulip3) April 1, 2020

No. Next dumb question? — bld a brdg (@mczech_m) April 1, 2020

Are you people in the House insane? — Ron Williams (@ronwilliamswv) April 1, 2020

All the stupid people having a stupid person party it seems — Eloy Mackk (@EloyMackk) April 1, 2020

Oh hell no! It’s bad enough that LA County released thugs back onto the streets for no reason. — Hershey Lover ❤️ 🇺🇸 🐾🐾 (@SweetKissHershy) April 1, 2020

Why not just deport? — Str8Don ® (@Str8Don) April 1, 2020

Deport all illegals immediately, no exceptions. — JeffDodgers (@jeffdodgers) April 1, 2020

Back to the country of origin? Make it happen! — jcon95b (@jcon95b) April 1, 2020

Yeah I'm fine with releasing them… Into their own countries — Paul Tuttle (@Flash_Sc) April 1, 2020

So release people incarcerated for crimes because they can't wash their hands real good? I don't care. If you didn't break the law in the first place you wouldn't be there. Too bad. — Fírinne (@JBoBeanie) April 1, 2020

This is something I don't understand. How do they all the sudden become innocent of their crimes due to a virus? Democrats need to rethink this. — Scott S. (@INeedGreenJob) April 1, 2020

Related: