Our post starts at The Hill, which on Wednesday ran an opinion piece by Steven Cash about the deep state and why it’s a good thing; Cash prefers to refer to it as the “steady state,” “the body of long-serving Intelligence Officers whose tenure transcends administrations and elections, and whose longevity and experience provides both wisdom and stability, and allows for the embrace and execution of the methods which allow espionage to be effectively conducted in our democracy.”
Former CIA clandestine service officer John Sipher tweeted the piece Monday and caught the attention of journalist Adam Housley.
Why we need a 'Deep State' | TheHill https://t.co/KqJuW91EBA
