On Monday, Twitchy compiled some of the most over-the-top reactions, mostly from journalists, to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appearing at the White House and encouraging people to read the Bible — a clear violation of the separation of church and state (not).

We (and most others) had missed this zinger from the host of TBS’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” and that’s an error we’ll correct now:

A lot of yesterday’s tweets about Mike Lindell were offensive, but this one was just not funny — no surprise since this is Samantha Bee.

