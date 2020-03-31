On Monday, Twitchy compiled some of the most over-the-top reactions, mostly from journalists, to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appearing at the White House and encouraging people to read the Bible — a clear violation of the separation of church and state (not).

We (and most others) had missed this zinger from the host of TBS’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” and that’s an error we’ll correct now:

My Pillow is now making highly absorbent pillows so you can cry yourself to sleep after watching this press conference. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 30, 2020

Is this humor? Did your writers get laid off? — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 31, 2020

His pillows will be just as good for crying yourself to sleep when Trump wins re-election 😂 — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) March 31, 2020

I'm sorry this has been so hard for you https://t.co/QASPN9Nzly — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 31, 2020

Every single person on earth is more clever than Samantha Bee https://t.co/2DIfWtIcgv — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 31, 2020

She even has writers and is this bad. — Ayn “Text TRUMP to 88022” Banned (@AynBanned) March 31, 2020

I'm guessing her joke writers are in isolation. @FullFrontalSamB — Bob Gibson (@bobbyg330) March 31, 2020

Just think….a writer on her show got paid to come up with this… — Juggers (@Juggers4) March 31, 2020

Not sure who she is but her stupidity seems to be gaining some attention. — William Scott🇺🇸 (@WilliamScott904) March 31, 2020

Cut @FullFrontalSamB some slack…she is trying to be funny. She just isn't very good at it. — Brad Young (@bradrealdad) March 31, 2020

I absolutely LOVE that this is happening to you.

😘😘😘😘 — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 30, 2020

What have you done? pic.twitter.com/9147d3aTjQ — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) March 30, 2020

So close, but with a couple of corrections: it's not highly absorbent pillows, it's masks for healthcare workers to use against coronavirus. And he re-purposed his entire business to do so. Also, you've confused comedy with spiteful diatribe. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 31, 2020

Actually My Pillow is making masks. What did you donate? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 30, 2020

You can get your My Pillow here! https://t.co/HT1ju5J23A Thanks for the free advertising, Sam.#MyPillow — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 30, 2020

cry more sweetie — Joe (@yaboyjoeee) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Sam will continue her daily routine of doing nothing. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) March 30, 2020

A lot of yesterday’s tweets about Mike Lindell were offensive, but this one was just not funny — no surprise since this is Samantha Bee.

Related: