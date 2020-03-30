We continue to believe that there are thoughtful atheists out there who would consider it a good thing that so many billions of people around the globe have found comfort in their belief in God, but they’re an awfully quiet bunch. Instead we usually only get the loudmouth types like Richard Dawkins and his less eloquent disciples who make heady arguments along the lines of, “You prayed for this and it didn’t happen; therefore, there is no God.”

Ali A. Rizvi is the author of “The Atheist Muslim.” We haven’t read it so we’re not sure where to put the emphasis, on atheist or Muslim, but we do know where he lands on the douchebag scale. Here he is presenting a chart of COVID-19 deaths in the United States with a handy annotation of the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of prayer was a response for what we already KNEW was coming, that we ask God to be with us during the hard times ahead. You’re an absolute ghoul, just sayin. — Noe ♥️🇺🇸 (@onewaymatt1720) March 30, 2020

Minds far greater than Rizvi’s have long since tackled the question of why God allows bad things to happen, but he’s just sayin’.

You can be a proud atheist and not be a jerk dunking on believers. Just sayin’ — Sebastien Meunier (@sbmeunier) March 30, 2020

Not dunking on believers. Dunking on belief. You fight the cancer, not cancer patients. — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) March 30, 2020

Where would anyone have gotten the idea that he was dunking on believers? Just sayin’.

There’s a reason why atheists are universally hated. — 🪕🪕 (@banjotexan) March 30, 2020

So stunning and brave. pic.twitter.com/c1IykBuKl6 — Katy Malone (@katy_malone19) March 30, 2020

Just sayin' what? We'd be better off if people didn't pray? — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) March 30, 2020

Norm MacDonald made a great point the other night; elderly people in nursing homes are most vulnerable to COVID-19, so why don’t a bunch of Hollywood celebrities get together and sing, “Imagine there’s no heaven” to cheer them up?

Thank you for announcing your status as "ghoul". This will make it much easier to ignore you in the future. — Back off, Coronavirus (@silver_shots) March 30, 2020

I'm an atheist. But I respect people enough to not disrespect their faith. Especially during a time like this.

Ali is Evil. — Valdamar (@ramadlav) March 30, 2020

Do you really think that prayer is intended to magically kill a virus? No, it's to give strength to those actually doing battle against this rather than those yammering. — Annyka (@AnnykaV) March 30, 2020

Interesting that you only used the cross in your graph. Speaks volumes. — Dim Sum (@DimSum09364455) March 30, 2020

Behold, the iconography of the First Church of the Post Hoc Fallacy. — Papist in NOVA (@nova_papist) March 30, 2020

Exponential curves have no inflection points as such. They are referred to as memoryless distribution for this reason. Change the scale and the apparent "inflection point" will lie elsewhere. — Ankit Jain (@AnkitJainIIMA) March 30, 2020

A logical fallacy of linking two unrelated events or occurrences to each other to come to an error is conclusion. It would be like comparing the number of cell phone towers of nations, finding that the higher the cell towers the more infections, and then blaming cell towers. — Ashes Square (@Gatomon41) March 30, 2020

The only fact this chart proves is your prejudices. — Ashes Square (@Gatomon41) March 30, 2020

How will religion ever recover — P.S. Real Talk 🇩🇪 (@PSRealTalk) March 30, 2020

The prayers increased the availability of testing — The Catholic Texan (@TheCatholicTex) March 30, 2020

Put that on a graph.

The rate of new infections is slowing in the US according to both the WSJ and the Daily Mail, more so than in other countries. We have fewer deaths per infection rate than most counties. I though you atheists liked science? Guess you don't know it well. — Byzantine Catholic (Formerly ByzantineCatho1) (@ByzantineCath01) March 30, 2020

Hes just mad no body cared enough to reply to his other tweets. Gotta get those likes right? — Actually Alex is the Asymptomatic Carrier (@PelotonforWife) March 30, 2020

By accusing his prayer of being responsible you’re admitting that it is real for your perceived correlation to work. — Michael Ragnarok (@NVrostrong) March 30, 2020

Good point.

So sorry that God doesn't act the way you think He should. — baBOOM (@BigRedDRUHMyo) March 30, 2020

Thanks Ali. Not all heroes wear capes. — James T. Khakis (@JamesTKhakis) March 30, 2020

praying for you — eldripwoods (@eldripwoods) March 30, 2020

Related: