As Twitchy reported, earlier, President Trump’s national “deadline” of ending social distancing and sending people back to work after an Easter Sunday service at church has been pushed back to the end of the month. Here was the reporting from CNBC when Trump said it would be great to have the economy up and running by Easter.

BREAKING: Trump sets deadline for US economy to reopen. "I would love to have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter." Easter is April 12. — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) March 24, 2020

“I would love to have” somehow became setting a deadline.

CNN’s Jake Tapper also made a big deal about the president “overruling top health officials” with his Easter deadline. But as transcripts show, Trump had only ever said he’d “love to have the country opened up by Easter.” Asked in a second interview by Fox News, Trump simply said, “It’s sort of in that timeline I’ve been thinking about. Wouldn’t it be great to have all the churches full?” He concluded he was “not sure that’s going to be the day but I would love to aim it right at Easter.”

That doesn’t sound like a deadline to us. But Prof. Jonathan Turley noted that in its reporting today, CNN is saying that only “now” is Trump claiming Easter was an aspirational date.

CNN is running a headline that Trump "now" claims Easter was aspirational. I have criticized Trump statements but he never said Easter was a firm deadline as opposed to his hope. The unrelentingly negative spin on stories makes it difficult for viewers to trust the media. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 30, 2020

The media is loving the extension of stay-at-home guidelines to the end of the month if only because they can dunk on Trump for being wrong. Despite fawning over the “Hope and Change” president for eight years, the media now seems to have no idea how to deal with optimism coming from the Oval Office.

Some of us have noticed this for years. Welcome to the club. — Vicki Hill (@vlhill1) March 30, 2020

Exactly, we heard what the President said, Easter was a hope, not set in stone — Ben (@bendur6) March 30, 2020

Trump always said he hoped we could start to open some (not all and not everywhere) stuff up by Easter. The word”hope” connotes aspiration. More fake news on CNN. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) March 30, 2020

If we're being honest, Professor…the media — for the most part — has lost focus during this National Emergency. Prolific politicization of journalism doesn't help the Nation fight this pandemic or heal. TDS is a thing. — Aaron Attridge (@Action_AA) March 30, 2020

There is nothing difficult about it. We don't trust the media at all. It's over. — Peter Parker (@PPahkah) March 30, 2020

CNN is nothing but a propaganda machine. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 30, 2020

Not difficult, impossible. Instead of asking questions that general public would ask they are all looking for that "got ya" question. It's all about hurting Trump not informing the public. — Nick T (@retrover16) March 30, 2020

@CNN and @MSNBC don’t want to cover POTUS press conferences because it makes it harder for them to shape a narrative with sound bites for their viewers. — John Miller (@JVM225) March 30, 2020

Trump is a businessman. Businessmen often have to change course when facts on the ground change. The plan is to save lives. To get there will not be straight line. We will have to zigzag a number of times. That's just reality. We are all flying blind here. — #DefundNPR (@trumpulist) March 30, 2020

We’d love for the correspondents in the White House briefing room to be asked exactly which date they’d ease up on social distancing and send people back to work. Of course, they’re all working, so they don’t care, even though the bars at which they used to meet after (and before) work have shuttered.

Media is no longer trusted because they no longer report the news Our media are all activists now, not journalists — EMM (@mm77atl) March 30, 2020

Thank you Mr. Turley for calling out the media when they are wrong. If everyone could put their politics aside, our world would be a better place. Trump definitely has his faults, but I would say he has surrounded himself with smart professionals, and seems to be listening — Iowagram (@hawkeyejulie) March 30, 2020

That trust was mauled to death quite a while back. They became a supermarket tabloid the moment the 2016 election concluded. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 30, 2020

People place their trust in the media to inform as to what is happening… and every day, often many times a day, that trust is betrayed and they are deliberately and often irreparably misinformed. They are left with a false “understanding” of reality that they defend forever. — 🇮🇪 Calmly Observing 🇺🇸 (@CObserving) March 30, 2020

The MSM is DOA so RIP — Higgz🇺🇸 (@HiggzMg) March 30, 2020

The funny part is, they think we don't trust them only because Trump tells us to. They actually believe we can't see their nonsense, bias and distortions ourselves. They must be in a heck of an echo chamber. — Henry Hill (@jameski12612750) March 30, 2020

We want our leaders to be aspirational yet adjust accordingly… which is what @realDonaldTrump did. — EconDick/IntelDick (@SpygateRichard) March 30, 2020

So true Jonathan! I never thought Easter was FIRM, in fact I was "hopeful" nothing more, nothing less. These people are so hateful that they just need to try and drag this president through the mud every chance they get. CNN and other's are truly irrelevant. — Deb (Text Trump 88022) (@Deb4trump66) March 30, 2020

I believe he said "Its my hope"… — Sistersara #TheBestIsYetToCome (@Sistersara52) March 30, 2020

Trump said Easter was a goal — not a firm date !!! Get it right sometime CNN — Joy (@Joy17123083) March 30, 2020

Difficult. You would need a lobotomy to trust CNN. The only good thing about the pandemic is you don’t have to see them in airports. — Roger Simon (@rogerlsimon) March 30, 2020

Yeah, that whole trust the media ship left port long ago.#CNNisFakeNews — Paine (@moneyrulesfools) March 30, 2020

Long, long ago. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 30, 2020

Exactly….I understood him to mean that Easter is a date to look towards with hope and would be a wonderful symbolic date as well. He alone tries to stay positive and give us hope. — PARTYofTRUMP 🇺🇸 😷 (@grapenutpudding) March 30, 2020

And they hate him for it because he does give people — voters — hope.

