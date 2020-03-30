A Twitchy reported, President Trump featured the private sector at his outdoor coronavirus presser Monday, showing off a new machine from Abbott Labs that can complete a coronavirus test in five minutes and machines that can sterilize N95 masks for reuse up to 20 times. He also allowed Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO, to take the podium to announce his company had switched over to producing masks, but the God talk was a little too much for some, who wondered why the MyPillow guy was even there. Was it a joke?

We’ve already compiled a ton of reactions, most from journalists, but we need to give Tom Nichols another look because it sounds like he’s making the claim that Lindell has put us in our current situation with the COVID-19 outbreak. He goes off on a rant for several tweets, but what is this?

I'm mocking the entire circus of a WH press conference during a national emergency where the President of the United Freakin' States calls up the My Pillow guy to do a Jesus Loves Trump campaign ad.

And if it weren't for people like Lindell, we wouldn't be *in* this situation. https://t.co/uViptTlunj — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 30, 2020

“If it weren’t for people like Lindell, we wouldn’t be in this situation.” That must mean something other than what we’re reading. Or not:

EXACTLY. @FrankLuntz seems to be confused by the notion that you can appreciate MyPillow's efforts on one front, but simultaneously recognize that they are, overall, a force for evil. Two thoughts can exist at the same time, Frankie-poo. It's called being an adult. — Xena (@DotXena) March 30, 2020

So Lindell brought on this pandemic through prayer or something?

we wouldn't? how do you figure, Tom? — Moon Pie Yellowjacket (@larryunderstood) March 30, 2020

If it weren't for CHINA we wouldn't be in this situation. — Marcus T. Cicero (@cedantarmatog1) March 30, 2020

What a bizarre thing to say. — Normally Ambivalent (@JJT_E_I_T) March 30, 2020

Wait, you think the my pillow dude is responsible for the pandemic? — workinglate (@Workinglate) March 30, 2020

So the @MyPillowUSA guy caused #coronavirus? Do you understand why continuing to harp on this point just completely looks ridiculous? — BritHumeBrowserTab (@tricky_dick_tx) March 30, 2020

Blaming "people like Lindell" for a coronavirus outbreak seems like a reach by Expert dude here https://t.co/zUkuwoSOLZ — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) March 30, 2020

There ya go, that's genuine. Then if the My Pillow guy WASN'T doing anything you'd mock the WH for not doing enough… but sure, choose this hill to die on. — David, Practicing Social Distancing since 1997 (@eggar_suit) March 30, 2020

FFS. How is he responsible? — Sheeple (@Belgiantrinady) March 30, 2020

"And if it weren't for people like Lindell, we wouldn't be *in* this situation." Lindell runs China? Tom, go sit on a rusty spike. — DeanLogic ♎ (@DeanLogic) March 30, 2020

Blaming some random dude from MN that makes pillow for a virus that orientated from China. Expert™ stuff. — Noah (@reeb1011) March 30, 2020

I think the guy eating bat soup is more to blame. I can't believe the Navy pays you. — . (@De_Polignac_) March 30, 2020

Quite an assumption. — DN Hinman (@pax3095) March 30, 2020

How do you keep finding rakes to step on? — Paul Leone (@paul_leone) March 30, 2020

Very bad take — Ismail Royer (@IsmailRoyer) March 30, 2020

Good heavens, Tom. Another nail in the coffin of “expertise”.

If you’re an example of it, there is little wonder why it’s dying. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) March 30, 2020

This schmuck has been circling the leftist rage porn drain for like three years now. I hope the money is worth it. https://t.co/7qpK5SLP5o — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) March 30, 2020

Needed some attention, huh? — john honos (@jbhonos) March 30, 2020

We don’t attend Nichols’ classes, but if we did, we’d probably guess what he was saying is that conservative Christians who support and enable Trump, like Lindell, are responsible for Trump being president and therefore botching America’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. But maybe we’re wrong. Maybe he blames Christians for believing in their faith over science:

Day after day of lies and accusations – including multiple insinuations that healthcare workers are stealing medical supplies – and what Trumpers are really mad about is that we're not applauding Mike Lindell using his charitable moment to tell us that God picked Trump for us. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 30, 2020

Funny how your alleged belief in expertise goes out the window when it's someone you don't like. The guy manufactures for a living. He's turning his business upside down to manufacture masks instead of pillows. Docs & Nurses desperately need PPE. What have you done to help, Tom? — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 30, 2020

I keep you gainfully employed, Jerry. Now go read your Bible and thank God for guiding us out of the darkness back in November, please; I'm busy here buying more Brooks Brothers shirts to thank them for doing the same thing without the lecture about Jeebus from the Rose Garden. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 30, 2020

"Jeebus" At least you're not hiding it. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 30, 2020

Nichols coming to terms with Trump winning next November will be a thing to behold.🚬☕️ https://t.co/gfmLwdI4bw — TheFederalist Tweets (@federalistmemes) March 30, 2020

