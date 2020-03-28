It’s Saturday afternoon and #TrumpGenocide is trending, although the hashtag’s been floating around for a few days and been used by celebrities like “Queen of Nice” Rosie O’Donnell. Of all the people promoting the hashtag, we give special attention to Bill Palmer of the Palmer Report, who used it to promote his article on his website, “#TrumpGenocide trends as Donald Trump confesses to mass murder of Americans.”

We guess China’s propaganda effort to shift the blame for the global pandemic from themselves to President Trump has worked a charm.

#TrumpGenocide trends as Donald Trump confesses to mass murder of Americans https://t.co/SBOj9LPFOw — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 28, 2020

Palmer writes:

Yesterday Donald Trump went on live national television and confessed to the felony crime of mass murder when he admitted that he’s letting people die in Michigan and Washington because he doesn’t like their Governors. Now Trump is being accused of another crime: genocide against the American people. Genocide is generally defined as the mass murder of a specific demographic of people. In this instance, it could be argued that Donald Trump is murdering certain Americans based on their political leanings. Whether this meets the formal definition of genocide or not, the hashtag #TrumpGenocide has begun trending atop Twitter.

And this clown has 315,000 followers.

You can’t be serious — Nicia Rastrelli (@NRastrelli) March 28, 2020

mfers will say anything to get some clicks 😂 — Poopster (@PoopstersPicks) March 28, 2020

So many deranged people in these comments. Yikes — Mark Morgan (@morg826) March 28, 2020

sensationalist trash — E_Ton (@eg_ton) March 28, 2020

Such B.S. how dumb can you people be. — EvA (@NightEvE_) March 28, 2020

I'm guessing because you're a nobody, this is the best shot in the dark you have? Am I right? — Unite 2020 (@wrenchheadkc3) March 28, 2020

How does it feel to be so short it drives you absolutely out of your mind? I mean, I can literally tell how short you are just by your face. But hey – thanks for your contribution to #Trump2020. — Angie Chapman (@IGoByRed) March 28, 2020

Only your far left lunatic fanbase still believes your nonsense (or that's the way it's always been). Reason is because they won't listen to what trump actually said and they'll just continue to assume you aren't lying to them for your agenda. — VDub (@Stephen82123635) March 28, 2020

Here's the Full quote “I want them to be appreciative I don't want them to say things that aren't true I want them to be appreciative We've done a great job n I'm not talking about me I'm talking about Mike Pence the task force I'm talking about FEMA the Army Corps of Engineers" — mdlang (@Mdlang3) March 28, 2020

Do you actually consider yourself a 'journalist'? — Mikhail Olivson (@MOlivson) March 28, 2020

I can smell the liberal panic. It smells like #TRUMP2O2OLANDSLIDE — Elaine❌ (@eastendlights2) March 28, 2020

Moron — 🇺🇸Kevin🐘 (Text TRUMP To 88022) (@Trump_1776_) March 28, 2020

You’re a little obsessed with the President. #TDS — Joe Rizzo🩸🇺🇸🥃 (@JpRizzo) March 28, 2020

Jesus Christ you’ve lost the plot. Confesses to mass murder. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — 🙄 (@chooch0574) March 28, 2020

That’s not what a genocide is you dumbass. That word has a fixed meaning and you’re cheapening it to score political points in the midst of a crisis — Darel Reese (@JakeW1430) March 28, 2020

A genocide is the Armenian genocide. You're trivializing real genocide. — Akephalos (@MattyxLHHC) March 28, 2020

I know you are a moron but this is a special kind of stupid. — bucs2829 (@bucs2829) March 28, 2020

Everything on his website is stupid, but the “felony mass murder” charge is amazing — we’re sure that will hold up in court … at The Hague, where all of Palmer’s followers see Trump ending up after Biden wins the election.

For what it’s worth, the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman took a similar tack Friday by selectively editing the same quote:

“I want them to be appreciative,” the president says of governors who are criticizing the federal response. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 27, 2020

Why don't you use the full quote you hack: "I want them to be appreciative. We've done a great job. And I'm not talking about me. I'm talking about Mike Pence, the task force, I'm talking about FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers.” https://t.co/9LfYwYB7Av — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 27, 2020

She is a third rate reporter who has nothing going. A Fake News “journalist”. https://t.co/SopsC7uMMf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

