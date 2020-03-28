As Twitchy reported, a lot of people, including former GOP Representative Justin Amash, are unhappy that Congress’s economic stimulus bill in the face of the coronavirus outbreak is nothing more than “corporate welfare,” with his colleague Rep. Dan Crenshaw explaining the difference: this isn’t a bailout of companies that made bad decisions; it’s emergency relief to businesses that were forced to close down due to the coronavirus.

We’ve also reported on the large number of mainstream media outlets that just a month ago were publishing articles and doing cable news programs about how the coronavirus is nothing and the thing Americans really should be afraid of catching is the flu, as it kills way more people than the coronavirus has proved to.

Put those two takes together and you get something like this from talk show host Bill Mitchell, who wonders where his government stimulus check is for diarrhea, which also has killed more than the coronavirus.

Diarrhea kills 1.8 million a year. ONE POINT EIGHT MILLION. Where's my diarrhea check? — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 28, 2020

Where’s you diarrhea check? HERE’s your diarrhea check:

It’s right next to your name. — Will Saletan (@saletan) March 28, 2020

I can see it just fine dude pic.twitter.com/DW96ijDVNi — Malarkey Moon (@Boringstein) March 28, 2020

Dude log off — 𝖢𝗈𝗆𝗆𝗎𝗇𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗌 𝖣𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗂𝖻𝗎𝗍𝖾 𝖠𝗌𝗌 (@vodkabooty) March 28, 2020

I continue to maintain that he is not a real person pic.twitter.com/GuUqoTI8hS — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 28, 2020

Diarrhea is not contagious unless it contaminates your water supply; most of those deaths are preventable but occur in the developing world. Philanthropic initiatives like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have invested billions trying to reduce. Try another one. — Janet G (@JanetCGriff) March 28, 2020

Let me know when diarrhea shuts down the world. — kim (@4_the_babies) March 28, 2020

While I agree with you on the numbers…… Diarrhea does not bring the world to a close! There isn’t a self quarantine for 21 days and we have medicines for it. People don’t lose their jobs due to diarrhea! Let’s fight the real battles 😊 — @bhinavm (@Abhinavam) March 28, 2020

Nobody––I repeat, NOBODY, even in a pandemic quarantine––has the time to look into a scientific claim made by Bill Mitchell, but I'll go out on a limb and say that diarrhea was less a CAUSE of death than the result of a bacterial and/or mosquito-borne infection. — Jared Lipof (@jaredlipof) March 28, 2020

About 88% of diarrhea-associated deaths are attributable to unsafe water, inadequate sanitation, and insufficient hygiene. Which one caused yours? — ibeok (@partyfowl22) March 28, 2020

This guy is turning into Neil”Well actually Science tells us” Degrasse Tyson with his bad comparisons — Roberto ✝️ 🌲 🥛 🥚 (@RippRamon) March 28, 2020

don’t stop Bill, everyone dunking is just a sign that you’ve really got something here — double down on this exact metaphor! — huckabundance of caution (@TylerHuckabee) March 28, 2020

Someone needs attention today. — Kathy Merry💙 (@KathyMerry2) March 28, 2020

Tremendous tweet, sir – one of the best and most powerful diarrhea related messages I’ve ever seen! Please, continue to provide this public service with more tweets about poop. — Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) March 28, 2020

If you read Bill Mitchell tweets as performance art than as serious discussion it's a lot more entertaining. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) March 28, 2020

This is one of your best Bill. Never change — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 28, 2020

He’s kidding, right?

