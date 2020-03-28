When we put Marxist-Leninist in the headline, chances are you thought this article was going to feature either a university professor or a political science major, and if you guessed the latter, you’re correct.

Comrade Alexia, who has the hammer and sickle in her Twitter name, says she’s a chair of the Students for Socialism at Arizona State University, and she notes her location as “occupied O’odham land.” While it seems every western journalist has at least declared the terms “Chinese virus,” “foreign virus,” and “Wuhan virus” (just days after calling it the Wuhan virus themselves) racist, Comrade Alexia is calling the very idea that China was involved in any sort of cover-up “Western propaganda.”

No, China did not “cover up” anything about the coronavirus. That’s Western propaganda. It’s called COVID-19 because it was identified as early as December 2019. The West is scapegoating China for its own unpreparedness. Don’t buy into the anti-Chinese rhetoric. — Alexia ☭ 🚩 (@comradealexia) March 26, 2020

You can’t really be this misinformed — Silveira (@antoniocurveira) March 27, 2020

They said mid january that is wasn't viral. B*tch please. And they didn't even close their borders. They lied, deal with it. Also people need to stop confusing the Ch*nese governement and the population. The people are innocent, the problem was and is their governement. — Fring 🌍🇪🇺🐓 (@jacarpb) March 27, 2020

It sure is curious why they still were reporting no human to human transmission on January 14, 2020 if they discovered it n December 2019, no Comrade? It's astonishing how sometimes people's handles ar so appropriate. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 28, 2020

Could you square up your tweet with the tweet from the WHO on 1-14-20? I don't think we have slow boats from China anymore, so why the delay in sounding the alarm to the world.https://t.co/zU9Ei3RTP9 — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 28, 2020

Chinese people are literally going missing for telling the truth but ok — Olaromola🇳🇬 (@abike1999) March 28, 2020

And don’t forget they pulled the press credentials of reporters for the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and the Washington Post.

Move to China. I hear it’s wonderful this time of year. — Shel McClendon (@mcclendon_shel) March 27, 2020

You’ve never lived under communism. That’s clear. — Sotheary (@Lord_Sotheary) March 28, 2020

Lol imagine believing the CCP. — Staroots 🤯🍄 (@ItmeStaroots) March 28, 2020

I mean, yes they did, as in multiple whistle blowers confirmed it, but keep ignoring the atrocities of other cultures to fit your woke clout chasing. — AnEasyGoPerson (@AnEasyGoPerson) March 28, 2020

You can't scapegoat an entity that's actually responsible, comrade. — Mrs. Steve McCroskey (@WatchYerButt) March 28, 2020

Yes, because China is well known for truth and human rights. Tool. — @realpallee Sarcasm for a cause = Virtue (@pallee12) March 28, 2020

Sorry, but the truth is, they DID cover it up. Even arrested the doctor who initially tried warning people about the virus in Wuhan. He eventually died from covid19 — wash yer hands, kids! & distance yerselves (@J_D_LO_56) March 27, 2020

Chinese doctors who warned early about the virus were silenced by the Communist Party regime. #ChinaLiedPeopleDied — Nether Addlethorpe Middle Thrithm (@NThrithm_) March 28, 2020

China refused to allow outside observers or researchers in to help study the disease.

They destroyed early research papers.

They arrested early whistle blowers, only 'commending'them for their actions when it became impossible to hide the virus.

I could go on. — Dan and Angel Clarke (@AngelDaddy4) March 28, 2020

China lied and suppressed information every step of the way. Taiwan managed to avoid a serious outbreak specifically because they recognized this. Everyone else believed their bullshit and we're paying the price. — Shining Erick 🇹🇼🇭🇰 (@PBP1366) March 28, 2020

Oh honey, they had cases in November and let 5 million people fly around the world. They have millions infected right now. I’m sorry you’re so confused. That’s giving you the benefit of the doubt.#WuhanCoronavius — Dem Pork Crisis Blackmail (@therightwayguy) March 28, 2020

We could probably prevent you from spewing this garbage if we welded you into your apartment like the Chinese did to their people. Toss that cell phone too, commie. — Gray Waiter (@graywaiter) March 28, 2020

She says while pumping out propaganda and demonstrating she doesn’t understand what the word ‘fascism’ needs. Ridiculous commie ✊ — Gloria’s Tweets (@glorias_tweets) March 28, 2020

I hope China sees this. Oh wait….they can't because Twitter is banned over there — Spec Rob (@SpecRob2) March 28, 2020

Today in people who need to be oppressed — anosognosic (@anosognosically) March 28, 2020

Breaking: Local Marxist defends fascist regime. ”I could not have seen this coming” -Nobody — Puma 🇺🇸🇭🇰 (@RPuma1998) March 28, 2020

You should move to China, sounds like they have everything you want. What are you even bothering with evil capitalist America? China needs you comrade. North Korea is executing their Wuhan virus patients so maybe you can become the new proletariat there. What are you waiting for — Force DeNature (@DenatureForce) March 28, 2020

She would, but she’s staying here to work for the glorious revolution in Arizona.

Related: