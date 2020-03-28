On Saturday afternoon, first lady Melania Trump sent out a tweet thanking all of those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett noted that the first lady had finally acknowledged doctors and nurses “after days of benign tweets/retweets.”

Guess she missed this tweet from a couple of weeks ago:

It’s like Melania Trump could visit a hospital to highlight a cuddle program for babies born addicted to drugs or alcohol and doctors and nurses would still walk out. Oh wait, they did.

This is the same CNN correspondent who thought it was a good idea to tweet this:

Journalists really have seized the opportunity given by them to Twitter to show us who they really are.

