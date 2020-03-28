On Saturday afternoon, first lady Melania Trump sent out a tweet thanking all of those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

On behalf of the entire nation – thank you to all of the front line responders – especially nurses, doctors & volunteers- we thank & salute you for all that you are doing in these trying times. We will get through this as one country united! pic.twitter.com/Lxxx3L9ZgP — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 28, 2020

CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett noted that the first lady had finally acknowledged doctors and nurses “after days of benign tweets/retweets.”

After days of benign tweets/retweets suggesting ideas for things to do while at home, @FLOTUS tweets acknowledgement and thanks to those on the front lines battling coronavirus. https://t.co/A222Z63X9I — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) March 28, 2020

Guess she missed this tweet from a couple of weeks ago:

FACT CHECK: FALSE. Was it just too hard for you to scroll back a couple of weeks? Were you just too lazy? Didn't care enough about being truthful? Or were you being deliberately dishonest and malicious? Since you're @CNN, I guess the latter. https://t.co/UCgxQQprLV — American Elephant™ (@TheElephantsKid) March 28, 2020

It’s like Melania Trump could visit a hospital to highlight a cuddle program for babies born addicted to drugs or alcohol and doctors and nurses would still walk out. Oh wait, they did.

One thing this Wuhan Virus has exposed is the shallowness of the Washington press

Briefing after briefing, tweet after tweet the Washington press embarrasses itself with petty and non-informative questions — Ron Woods (@ronjwoods) March 28, 2020

Meow — yourenotthebossofme (@defacedwallop) March 28, 2020

Your pettiness is ugly. #FakeNewsCNN — KK Berd -Text TRUMP to 88022 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@keny_berd) March 28, 2020

Hard to believe the media’s in last place when it comes to public trust and this crisis. — Snow Miser (@Snow_Miser_) March 28, 2020

"Why don't people like or trust the media?" – Idiots That Post This Shit — Shecky (@SheckyShabazzJr) March 28, 2020

Where does CNN scrape up all these petty, mouth breathing, garbage reporters? It’s astounding. — RanDather (@DatherRan) March 28, 2020

The person who ends up looking small here isn’t Melania. It’s you. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) March 28, 2020

Why are you people like this? — CORDENTHUSIAST (@cordenthusiast) March 28, 2020

You really look pathetic when you tweet stuff like this. — Ban Free Zone (@BanFree) March 28, 2020

Have no idea what your point is. Regardless, it seems like you're taking a hack shot, but it missed. — Beaker (@WorldBeaker) March 28, 2020

What's wrong with her trying to help people cope with the quarantine? — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) March 28, 2020

Nobody needs your snark. It helps nobody. Read your tweet and learn. All before the comma was unnecessary. Do better. — @PresidentShemp (@presidentshemp) March 28, 2020

Don’t you have anything better to do than to tweet these gratuitous digs? — American Jane (@AmericanJane) March 28, 2020

Hope the single RT and 14 likes was worth coming out as a clown. — Billy Big Shoes (@Makem121) March 28, 2020

Why did you tweet this? — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) March 28, 2020

Kate working hard to demonstrate why the Gallup polling data shows the public doesn’t like or trust the MSM — Brad (@EastAug) March 28, 2020

After days of attacking tweets based on pure partisan politics, Hillary Clinton has posted nothing praising healthcare. But doesnt fit Kate's narrative — mcbob (@mcbob) March 28, 2020

You like this tweet better?https://t.co/xdPvQDBafU — mcbob (@mcbob) March 28, 2020

Nice job with the catty dig there, hack. Maybe Zucker will give you a better parking space. — Judge Smails (@JSmails) March 28, 2020

Honestly don’t understand how reporters don’t realize how bad these constant attempts to take gratuitous shots at anyone remotely associated with Trump make them look… https://t.co/UrloOiiqyY — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 28, 2020

Either just ignore Melania’s tweet praising first responders or promote it. What is the point of throwing it a dig about her previous tweets? It’s the kind of thing you expect from unhinged partisans, not journalists. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 28, 2020

Because no one at CNN is allowed to break character, for any reason. Ever. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2020

She’s also too lazy to search FLOTUS timeline making her criticism all the more weak and gratuitous. pic.twitter.com/aW1apZ3WaL — franks_3111 (@franks_3111) March 28, 2020

And Kate's feed is full of her tweets thanking the frontline personnel. Oh, wait, nevermind — off2paradise (@off2paradise) March 28, 2020

This is the same CNN correspondent who thought it was a good idea to tweet this:

A text from a friend last night while watching @FLOTUS interview: “She’s Trump, just in a better-fitting suit.” — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 13, 2018

Journalists really have seized the opportunity given by them to Twitter to show us who they really are.

