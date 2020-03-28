As Twitchy’s been reporting all week, members of the media — many of whom want the TV networks, including their own, to stop carrying the president’s daily coronavirus briefings — are really upset about a Gallup poll showing that 60 percent of Americans approve of the way President Trump is handling the COVID-19 crisis.

As Twitchy reported Friday night, there’s a new poll from ABC News and the Washington Post showing that 51 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. That sparked only a “WHAT?!” from Impeachment Task Force member Alyssa Milano, but CNN contributor and occasional guest on “The View” Ana Navarro went to greater lengths to shame the Americans who participated in that poll.

We’re pretty sure the Washington Post was surprised at the number as well, considering how much effort they’ve put into peddling anti-Trump Chinese propaganda efforts. But Navarro could just look at the poll and see who approves of the president’s performance; American citizens.

Does Navarro have any pull at CNN so she can get the briefings taken off the network so they stop helping Trump’s approval numbers?

