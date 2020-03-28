As Twitchy’s been reporting all week, members of the media — many of whom want the TV networks, including their own, to stop carrying the president’s daily coronavirus briefings — are really upset about a Gallup poll showing that 60 percent of Americans approve of the way President Trump is handling the COVID-19 crisis.

As Twitchy reported Friday night, there’s a new poll from ABC News and the Washington Post showing that 51 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. That sparked only a “WHAT?!” from Impeachment Task Force member Alyssa Milano, but CNN contributor and occasional guest on “The View” Ana Navarro went to greater lengths to shame the Americans who participated in that poll.

Who are these 51% of Americans who approve of the way this lying, narcissistic, science-denying, petty, partisan, infantile, intellectual wasteland, lame excuse for a President with the vocabulary of a 4 year-old (apologies to 4 year-olds), is mishandling this crisis? Really. https://t.co/pOM3zZCo0h — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 27, 2020

We’re pretty sure the Washington Post was surprised at the number as well, considering how much effort they’ve put into peddling anti-Trump Chinese propaganda efforts. But Navarro could just look at the poll and see who approves of the president’s performance; American citizens.

People without TDS. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 28, 2020

Hi, Ana. I’m one of the 51% & I’m voting for President Trump #NoMatterWhat. P.S. Didn’t you vote for Gillum? — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 28, 2020

The 51% is made up of people who disagree with you and think you’re dumb. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 28, 2020

Translation. How could it be? We lied, cheated and stole for three years and the American voters still do not believe our BS. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 28, 2020

In the new Gallup poll the media is rated the worst at handling coronavirus response. 44% approve vs. 55% disapprove of how media has handled the virus response. Maybe you’re just out of touch? https://t.co/rtj0Q01T5t — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2020

I approve of the president handling this crisis, I 1000 % disapprove of the media in our country right now. — Lisa B (@Lisabcajunlady) March 28, 2020

Count me as one of the 51% who aren’t bowing down to the scare tactics of the MSM and who continue to test negative for TDS pic.twitter.com/bTf9TYIUgQ — 🇺🇸America First Stacy (@Discoveringme40) March 28, 2020

Don’t be a cutie pie, Ana — VK2-Media Is CCP Propaganda (@2222vj) March 27, 2020

It is more than 51 and we are them. your hate for America in this time of crisis is on display loud and clear to those who supposedly approve of your anitUS rhetoric — Q+ (@MAGAChronicle) March 27, 2020

Your bile is duly noted, Ana. All you accomplish with these sort of posts is driving more and more people into the MAGA camp, and for that, we thank you. — Rascal (@birdbrain333) March 28, 2020

I agree this poll is trash, it’s WAY higher than 51%! #Trump2020 🇺🇸 — Laura (@211Pine) March 28, 2020

I am part of that 51% and I am proud of it — Kelly M. Benner Text TRUMP to 88022 (@kbenz333) March 27, 2020

The same 51% that are going to re-elect him. Will give all of us immense pleasure to see you meltdown every day for another four years. #KAG2020LandslideVictory — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) March 28, 2020

Does Navarro have any pull at CNN so she can get the briefings taken off the network so they stop helping Trump’s approval numbers?

