The Resistance and pretty much everyone on the Left has made it clear that the only person in the Trump administration they trust for information on the coronavirus is Dr. Anthony Fauci — any time he’s not present at a press briefing, some form of hashtag asking where he is starts trending on Twitter, with the assumption that President Trump is muzzling him for some reason.

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Fauci told WMAL in an interview that the media is trying to “pit” him against President Trump and it “is just not helpful.”

Speaking of not helpful, CNN’s Chris Cillizza offered his analysis in which he ponders if Trump has just had enough of Fauci.

Has Donald Trump had enough of Anthony Fauci?https://t.co/nmYCQOeoNS pic.twitter.com/cqZG152XAx — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 24, 2020

I think he's talking about you, Chris…https://t.co/Hte46zZZka — RON COULTER (@RONCOULTER) March 24, 2020

Exactly. People like Chris and CNN want there to be division. It's disgusting, especially given the crisis we're in. — MJJ (@jacktsnack) March 24, 2020

Better question: has America had enough of dumb-ass media types like @CillizzaCNN who feel the need to interject their personal political agendas into everything? https://t.co/HMRqPds0XI — Bruce Williams (@bdw_indiana) March 24, 2020

Not sure, but we’ve all had enough of your hacktastic ridiculousness. — BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) March 24, 2020

Based on ratings, America has had enough of CNN. — Sergio Magafornia (@Red1Echo) March 24, 2020

Chris, c’mon please stop. — julie warren (@JulesAWarren) March 24, 2020

The ratio.

My GOD, the ratio. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 24, 2020

Cillizza’s made the list:

✍️🏼✍️🏼✍️🏼 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 24, 2020

Why are you doing this? — China did this (@jtLOL) March 24, 2020

There are many times when it feels like the media would like a Trump/Fauci falling out more than they'd like Fauci to continue helping our country navigate Coronavirus. https://t.co/e8TksRkA3d — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 24, 2020

No. Moron. The media is the enemy of the people. Period. A few days ago I was not in this camp. I am 💯% now because of crap like this and aquarium cleaner and false hope and on and on. You fools. Be better. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) March 24, 2020

Listening to Fauci this morning, a much better question would be has Dr. Fauci had enough of hacks in the media. The answer, by the way, is yes. https://t.co/3pDqyWG2p7 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 24, 2020

The media is single handedly trying to create division between Trump and Fauci. Fauci has even said this should stop. You all are garbage. https://t.co/U8qVajqupa — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) March 24, 2020

Stop being part of the problem Chris. — Scotty B, Phetasy Doctorate (PhD) (@ScottishDuke) March 24, 2020

Just as Fauci makes statements he is sick of the media trying to drive a wedge between them….CNN attacks right on que. 😂😂😂😂 — Brush Back Joe (@BrushBackJoe1) March 24, 2020

Fauci is quarterbacking a response to a pandemic that is killing people by the hour, and you're wish casting division between him and Trump? Watching journalists try to push this narrative/feed a divide right now is infuriating. You're not helping. You're part of the problem. https://t.co/mjtjQNnEm2 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 24, 2020

So during a pandemic *this* is what Chris thinks is worth reporting. https://t.co/CuyxRpfYV6 — 🤒 (@whatever_1225) March 24, 2020

The MSM just cannot stand the fact that the guy they like doesn't hate the guy they hate. https://t.co/FzUjANhapW — Dodd (@Amuk3) March 24, 2020

Are you purposely trying to find new and better ways to humiliate yourself each day Chris, or is it just accidental? — Remington M (@mcflacid) March 24, 2020

You're a bad person. — Buster Bivin (@busterbivin) March 24, 2020

When this is all over, remember the people in the media who cheer for a pandemic because Orange Man Bad. Never let them live this down. https://t.co/qi2Z0PgIp3 — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) March 24, 2020

Fauci comes right out and tells the media what they’re doing is not helpful, which Cillizza saw as his cue to get in on it with his expert analysis.

