The Squad is starting to weigh in on the House Democrats’ economic stimulus bill, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressing concern that not a single member of Congress has seen the Senate’s actual bill text.

“With few worker protections” is like Joe Biden saying that the $500 billion “slush fund” for corporations came “with almost no conditions” — a flat-out lie.

Rep. Ilhan Omar decided to expand on Ocasio-Cortez’ tweet by adding her own conditions to the bill:

But Speaker Pelosi insisted to us that everything in the bill was related to COVID-19 and not the Democratic agenda.

Save it for later at least. Let President Biden lead the effort on that one.

