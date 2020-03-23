Josh Hawley is among many (if not all) Republican senators who are calling for the House to send them a clean coronavirus relief bill. He also addressed the Democrat talking point that there’s a $500 billion “slush fund” for President Trump included, noting on Sunday that despite what Joe Biden says, there are plenty of conditions on corporations for the use of the money:

Democratic strategist Alex Witt zinged Hawley for taking three days off to grill while the pandemic was spreading.

Why? Because he posted a tweet of a grill?

As Joe Biden would say, “Come on, man!”

Hawley took time to straighten out Witt:

Maybe there should be a rule that no member of Congress gets to eat until a stimulus bill is passed.

