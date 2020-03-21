We’ve already heard from a journalist who’s accused President Trump of selling snake oil because he passed along a possible treatment for COVID-19 that’s shown good results in France.
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020
We’re racing against the clock here and President Trump is rightfully encouraging everyone to fast-track possible treatments for the coronavirus. But this clown thought he’d dunk on the president by … cutting and pasting the possible side-effects of hydroxychloroquine.
Common hydroxychloroquine side effects may include:
•Headache, dizziness, ringing in your ears;
•Nausea, vomiting, stomach pain;
•Loss of appetite, weight loss;
•Mood changes, nervous or irritable;
•Skin rash or itching;
•Hair loss;
•Macular degeneration (blindness). pic.twitter.com/pndbCqpJxE
— Puesto Loco™ (@PuestoLoco) March 21, 2020
We’ve already been told, thanks to the media, that just 2 grams of hydroxychloroquine can cause a fatal overdose — which is probably why it’s prescribed in 200 mg tablets.
So who with COVID-19 doesn’t want to try a cure because it might cause a loss of appetite or ringing in the ears? Just because President Trump talked it up doesn’t mean you should just swallow what he says without checking the side-effects.
All of which are better than death.
— Cheryl Ghiselin (@CherylGhiselin) March 22, 2020
They all sound better than dying. 🤷♂️
— Dr. Bubba PhD (@PhdBubba) March 22, 2020
They’re literally shitting on a viable treatment for COVID19 to own Trump.
He’s broken them in every way imaginable. https://t.co/6wSzSx8cVe
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 21, 2020
You forgot the side effect of no longer having the chinese virus…
— Jay Tikos (@jaytikos) March 22, 2020
You got him this time, Puesto. 😂😂😂
— Sheryl Lynne (@SherylLynne97) March 22, 2020
So pretty much like the end of every drug commercial
— BoristheSpider (@BoristheS) March 22, 2020
Honey look at the side effects of every other drug out there, that are nearly as bad if not worse.
— Shannon Hamilton (@Shannon11404593) March 21, 2020
So don’t take it if you don’t like side effects. Leave to someone who’ll appreciate it more.
— Dries (@DriesNK) March 21, 2020
Don’t take it then, dumbass. I’ll be glad to give it a try if I come down with CV.
— G. Brock 🇺🇸 (@mickeysooner) March 22, 2020
All those worst-case scenarios preferable to death.
You point is?
— Chris Soda: Sect 219 + 46 of the Criminal Code (@chris__soda) March 22, 2020
Gosh, I hope there are some actual therapeutic effects. But Trump probably just wants to see people’s eyes and hearts fail. Right?
— Guitarish (@DavidInFlalala) March 22, 2020
Wow. Shocking news. A drug has adverse reactions. Who'd have guessed? pic.twitter.com/FKtsnfvV6p
— Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) March 21, 2020
Are any of these side effects worse than death?
— Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) March 21, 2020
Turns out the only really bad one is under long term use… pic.twitter.com/bRkZkMiPrw
— Kieran 10th Day Overwhelmed Dill (@KieranEleison) March 21, 2020
I wonder if they’re aware that every other prescription medication has a list of possible side effects accompanying them?
— Cowntess Cowrona (@_MoCowBell_) March 21, 2020
Japan, South Korea, & France are reporting good results with these medicines.
— Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) March 21, 2020
Don't worry, @puestoloco. If you contract the virus we will keep you on a strictly no meds regimen. Because any med, OTC or Rx, will have a list of side effects at least as long as the one you posted. Good luck.
— D. Walker Deadorff (@USADeardorff) March 21, 2020
You're only going to take it for like a week when you are deathly ill.
— Unknown Unknowns (@ardematic) March 22, 2020
My husband has taken it every day for nearly 20 years. It’s saved his quality of life and his immune systems from killing him.
— Elaine (@elbh) March 22, 2020
What do you want to bet that if we were in a Clinton or Biden administration, that they would be demanding that the federal government provide and distribute free hydroxychloroquine pills to every man woman and child in the US…….
— djm1992 (@djm1992a) March 21, 2020
There is no treatment for Trump Derangement Syndrome…
— Harry Gato (@harrygato) March 22, 2020
You know what’s really getting to them:
Poll: Majority of Americans now say they approve of Trump's handling of coronavirus https://t.co/aBPWpLF3LJ pic.twitter.com/85uX6beLPd
— The Hill (@thehill) March 20, 2020
