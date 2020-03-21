We’d bet a large number of Twitchy readers have themselves or know someone’s who’s had a medical procedure postponed because hospitals are trying to free up resources to treat coronavirus patients. Of course, essential surgeries will still go on, and VICE notes that a lot of people on the waiting list for gender reassignment surgery are being asked to wait even longer.

The coronavirus pandemic has shed light on how transgender people's care can be treated as "non-essential." https://t.co/JNnHt9gMWT — VICE (@VICE) March 19, 2020

Even prior to COVID-19 gender-affirming care comes with long waitlists due to limited research and specialists, and patients often face an uphill battle in fighting insurance companies and doctors to receive care in the first place. https://t.co/63oYclrgKH — VICE (@VICE) March 20, 2020

Kaye Loggins reports:

For transgender and gender non-conforming people, gender-affirming surgeries are life-altering procedures, which, for many, can greatly reduce gender dysphoria and improve their quality of life. But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, trans communities on Reddit and Twitter are being flooded with reports of postponed and canceled surgeries in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Thailand, and elsewhere, leading to enormous stress and disappointment on top of a global health crisis. This underscores a common experience amongst trans people seeking medical care or surgery: Research has suggested that gender-affirming surgery, in particular, has a notable and long-term impact on mental health, but far too often, trans people already wait far longer than is safe or healthy for this care. Further delays can be dangerous and even life-threatening.

As a trans person, can I please say.. THIS IS NOT THE TIME FOR THIS NONSENSE. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) March 20, 2020

This us the most tone deaf article and hugely damages the reputation of the trans community. Possibly its a joke, but I cant see the humour. Transactivists are doing more to damage the trans community than any anti group ever has done. — ClimateScience (@ClimateScience2) March 20, 2020

… can we not right now https://t.co/itpBctEKQN — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 21, 2020

Elective surgery and emergency surgery are 2 very different things. — Gem (@TheReal_Gem) March 20, 2020

"Life-Saving" really?

I didn't realize being born a certain sex was terminal.

Gee thank you for opening my eyes to this life threatening disease. — Peter Parker (@UnknownUs3rB) March 20, 2020

Alll this time stuck at home and still found a way to waste it reading this deaf post — 🍁Prince Zuko🔌 (@vaibzkartel) March 20, 2020

Going for the double ratio. — bobtrue (@1bobtrue) March 20, 2020

Experts predict the ratio on this article to increase exponentially over the coming days and weeks. Much like the deaths from coronavirus. Astonishing, even for you Vice. — Andrew Gallimore (@alieninsect) March 20, 2020

Hundreds of people are dropping dead BUT WHAT ABOUT THE GENDER REASSIGNMENT SURGERIES — PINK HEDONIST (@pinkhedonist) March 20, 2020

I remember when I didn't think online clickbait "journalism" could get more contemptible than Buzzfeed. — Englander (@englander6172) March 20, 2020

Apart from anything else you really think being in a hospital crammed full of very sick, infectious, people is the way to go here? — Ellie (@Ellieaggie1) March 20, 2020

If individuals can't think beyond themselves, maybe they should contemplate whether they really want major operations in a hospital full of people with a highly contagious respiratory illness. — Leeky Soup Dragon (@SoupieDragon) March 20, 2020

That is one of the most selfish articles I have seen in the midst of this outbreak. Newsflash! All the rest of us with ailments are making sacrifices to create the critical care capacity to save lives. Just stop it already. — Dennis Santiago (@DennisSantiago) March 20, 2020

Really? All forms of elective surgery are being postponed. Even some cancer patients are having their treatment delayed in case they get COVID-19. Enough with the transperbole. — 🏁The ballwaxing menstruatrix🤐🕷️ (@cheesyredrocket) March 20, 2020

My friend has been told her mastectomy for an aggressive breast cancer will in the current situation be classed as "non-essential" & probably postponed. That IS actually a 'life saving' operation. — Miki Clem Fandango (@MikiB007) March 20, 2020

I have a not very aggressive cancer. I fully expect to have its treatment postponed. And unfortunately a lot of much more urgent are going to be postponed too — And yet it moves (@innisglas) March 20, 2020

My five-year screening for colon cancer is being put off as non-essential. Because compared to people dying in the immediate future of Covid-19 it is. Dolts. — Dinah Brand🕸️ (@dinahbrand2) March 20, 2020

Life saving? You guys really need to get a grip. — Teddy Ritter (@TeddyGraham1487) March 20, 2020

“Life saving trans surgeries”… as compared to a virus that is actually killing people everyday? What kind of life saving surgery did the author of this article undergo in order to get their head so far up their ass? — Mikko (@mikko_aba) March 20, 2020

Related: