We’d bet a large number of Twitchy readers have themselves or know someone’s who’s had a medical procedure postponed because hospitals are trying to free up resources to treat coronavirus patients. Of course, essential surgeries will still go on, and VICE notes that a lot of people on the waiting list for gender reassignment surgery are being asked to wait even longer.

Kaye Loggins reports:

For transgender and gender non-conforming people, gender-affirming surgeries are life-altering procedures, which, for many, can greatly reduce gender dysphoria and improve their quality of life. But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, trans communities on Reddit and Twitter are being flooded with reports of postponed and canceled surgeries in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Thailand, and elsewhere, leading to enormous stress and disappointment on top of a global health crisis.

This underscores a common experience amongst trans people seeking medical care or surgery: Research has suggested that gender-affirming surgery, in particular, has a notable and long-term impact on mental health, but far too often, trans people already wait far longer than is safe or healthy for this care. Further delays can be dangerous and even life-threatening.

