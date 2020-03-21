Well, we’ve found the worst person on the Internet today.
President Trump was obviously right when he said that his opponents would weaponize the coronavirus outbreak against him, and Joe Biden has said he’s going to launch his own daily COVID-19 briefings, which should be interesting — we’re wondering what an unemployed man who can’t remember which state he’s in is going to have to say about a global pandemic, other than remind us that he was Barack Obama’s vice president during the swine flu epidemic.
People have also started using the COVID-19 crisis to dunk on the United States; the president of the Council on Foreign Relations noted that China had “dropped the ball” early on but had bounced back in the eyes of the world by getting the spread under control and offering to help other nations, while the United States was left looking bad on the world stage for its ineffectual response.