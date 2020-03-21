Well, we’ve found the worst person on the Internet today.

President Trump was obviously right when he said that his opponents would weaponize the coronavirus outbreak against him, and Joe Biden has said he’s going to launch his own daily COVID-19 briefings, which should be interesting — we’re wondering what an unemployed man who can’t remember which state he’s in is going to have to say about a global pandemic, other than remind us that he was Barack Obama’s vice president during the swine flu epidemic.

People have also started using the COVID-19 crisis to dunk on the United States; the president of the Council on Foreign Relations noted that China had “dropped the ball” early on but had bounced back in the eyes of the world by getting the spread under control and offering to help other nations, while the United States was left looking bad on the world stage for its ineffectual response.

That kind of thinking is what led Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell to tweet this caution:

The one who started the fire should never be praised for acting like a firefighter later. https://t.co/TamLo0MkHM — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 20, 2020

“Beijing is moving quickly … to position itself as the global leader in pandemic response.” Because they’re telling the truth about how bad the spread is? Because they waited weeks to let the rest of the world know about the coronavirus spreading from human to human? Yeah, they did drop the ball a bit.

In any case, the worst person on Twitter today thought he’d take a shot at Grenell’s successful battle against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

America would be safer if cancer took its course. Just telling it how it is! — Jared Stancombe (@jaredforindiana) March 21, 2020

How did this graduate student at Indiana University Bloomington get a blue checkmark?

Jared Stancombe is a Democrat who ran for the Indiana House of Representatives in 2018 pic.twitter.com/BSeFSwb6L7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 22, 2020

And what a classy response from Grenell:

It tried. I beat it. I wish you good health always. https://t.co/jsh0RW9PxQ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 21, 2020

@TwitterSupport do you usually hand out verification to those wishing death on LGBT leaders? — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) March 21, 2020

Every single institution you so enthusiastically identify yourself with should be ashamed of you. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) March 21, 2020

Hey @ghcorps – wondering if this guy represents your typical workforce? pic.twitter.com/J62yIrcvj8 — Jack Wade (@GKG_77) March 21, 2020

Wow, really shocking rhetoric directed against one of the most powerful openly gay men in American politics. Is this typical of your graduate students, @IUBloomington? pic.twitter.com/mIrOZ2ak4W — FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) March 21, 2020

Congrats on being the worst person on the internet today Jared. — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) March 21, 2020

How nice my husband has stage 3 prostate cancer hes 48…guess you wish him death — charity (@dance4meagain) March 21, 2020

Please seek help for the moral rot which has taken hold in your soul.

I will pray that your heart rejects this hate you carry for those whose politics who dislike. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) March 21, 2020

You'd think Jared would have realized that his uni will get several screenshots of his shenanigans from people who want to know if they support his views. They probably do, but it's bound to be awkward. — Frog Ball Already Had C-19 (@HFrogBall) March 21, 2020

A member of the party of “tolerance and inclusion,” I presume 🙄🙄🙄 — CPG (@CPG925) March 21, 2020

Oof, looks like the coronavirus hit you pretty hard. Oh wait, that's just virginity, my bad! pic.twitter.com/OzWdhP600C — Can't Stop, Should Stop (@OhStopItAlready) March 21, 2020

The clicks aren't worth it buddy pic.twitter.com/gBtD4SoGh5 — 10% Genius (@kwinthorpe3) March 21, 2020

Whoa!!! WTF is wrong with you Jared? You really suck at the whole decent human being thing. — Ben Collins (@BenCollins1776) March 21, 2020

What is actually wrong with you? — paige sully (@PaigeSully88) March 21, 2020

Let me guess. You got beat up a lot growing up? — Peter Gaudiuso (@PeterNY15) March 21, 2020

The nastiness of the common liberal will never cease to amaze me. You are a truly classless being. — Proud Father (@Banjo_Player) March 21, 2020

You're so ugly. Inside and out. — PGQue 🇺🇸 (@PGQue) March 21, 2020

You are an absolutely horrible person. — Jason Williams (@jwill027) March 21, 2020

Delete your account — RBG’s Dr Frankenstein (@HarvardinOregon) March 21, 2020

Are you seriously wishing people die from cancer so you can forward an agenda? — Brit Yates (@yates_brit) March 21, 2020

Your parents must be SO proud of you, cretin. I guess that you’ve never known someone who has or had cancer. It’s a painful way to die. — Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@usafss74) March 21, 2020

Have you lost someone to cancer? I spent my senior year of high school watching my boyfriend slowly die from Ewing Sarcoma. I sincerely hope you never have to go through anything like that. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) March 22, 2020

There is something wrong with you. Get help before you hurt someone or yourself. Preferably yourself. — Maggie wells (@Maggiew48965618) March 21, 2020

Liberals are all love and light aren't they? — PattiD05 (@PattiD05) March 21, 2020

Did you actually say this two years ago? "Some of my strongest supporters are those in the faith-based community. I go to churches all the time." Because obviously you didn't learn anything. — Tominator 🇺🇲 (@Geldner) March 22, 2020

What in the loving fuck is wrong with you Jared? — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) March 22, 2020

Douchebag — keno (@mikekee99864397) March 22, 2020

Epitome of fascism. Your little soul is in decay. — AB (@anastasiabrigg) March 22, 2020

What a colossal piece of human debris you are. Just telling it how it is! 🖕🏼 — Wood (@MSWoodall) March 22, 2020

This is embarrassing dude. You need to find God, seriously. I couldn't fathom saying something like this to my worst enemy, let alone someone I disagree with on something as stupid as politics. — Southeast PA for America (@SoutheastPA4USA) March 22, 2020

Dude. You must be miserable inside. Imparting grace would make you feel better. You should try it rather than being so hateful. — Patrick Jarrett (@patrick_jarrett) March 22, 2020

You go first. For science. — TheRealDoHicky (@d_lay123) March 22, 2020

Jared. Are you regretting that tweet yet? — Comrade (@jmtomsick) March 22, 2020

Maybe a failed candidate for the Indiana House of Representatives could elaborate on how America would be safer without Grenell?

