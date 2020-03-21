Well, we’ve found the worst person on the Internet today.

President Trump was obviously right when he said that his opponents would weaponize the coronavirus outbreak against him, and Joe Biden has said he’s going to launch his own daily COVID-19 briefings, which should be interesting — we’re wondering what an unemployed man who can’t remember which state he’s in is going to have to say about a global pandemic, other than remind us that he was Barack Obama’s vice president during the swine flu epidemic.

People have also started using the COVID-19 crisis to dunk on the United States; the president of the Council on Foreign Relations noted that China had “dropped the ball” early on but had bounced back in the eyes of the world by getting the spread under control and offering to help other nations, while the United States was left looking bad on the world stage for its ineffectual response.

That kind of thinking is what led Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell to tweet this caution:

“Beijing is moving quickly … to position itself as the global leader in pandemic response.” Because they’re telling the truth about how bad the spread is? Because they waited weeks to let the rest of the world know about the coronavirus spreading from human to human? Yeah, they did drop the ball a bit.

In any case, the worst person on Twitter today thought he’d take a shot at Grenell’s successful battle against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

How did this graduate student at Indiana University Bloomington get a blue checkmark?

And what a classy response from Grenell:

Maybe a failed candidate for the Indiana House of Representatives could elaborate on how America would be safer without Grenell?

