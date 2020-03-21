“Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” is a staple question asked during presidential campaigns, and it’s a valid question. Actor Jon Cryer, whom we’re old enough to know as Duckie from “Pretty in Pink,” thought he’d ask that question Friday … during the middle of a global pandemic which is forcing millions of people onto unemployment as restaurants and bars are shut down and is tanking the stock market.

Hey America, Are you better off now than you were four years ago? — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 20, 2020

Weird why did you wait to ask this now for the first time in the midst of a global pandemic instead of, idk, literally any time in the last three years of a historic booming economy? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 21, 2020

Weird.

Jon: Feeling smug and un empathetic today, may politicize a life and death crisis. — [email protected] (@justme_lilly) March 21, 2020

People are dying, livelihoods in jeopardy and you want to play effing games during a pandemic, you B list POS? — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 21, 2020

Honestly, Jon.

Using a pandemic as a political weapon is so not cool.

But I guess we've come to expect that sort of thing, sadly. — Rodger (with a D) (@Noz4news) March 21, 2020

I heard China is 100% virus free and they are hiring has been American actors and reporters to praise them on social media. — Lockdown Brimley trucker hat (@dirtytruckerhat) March 21, 2020

But seriously …

Yes, the vast majority of us are. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 21, 2020

Yes, my families income has increased by 50%, all debt except for mortgage paid off, and even with market dropping retirement funds have still roughly doubled. — Robert Kirkpatrick (@robk84) March 20, 2020

Personally? Hell, yes. Sorry. I know that wasn't the answer you wanted. Plus, this is a really crappy time to try and sow division. — 🧻 TP-Trish 🧻 (@wtffiles) March 21, 2020

100 percent — KEVIN MAGAKAG-TEXT TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 (@KevinBooker212) March 21, 2020

Not this particular week, but overall? Yes. Thanks so much for asking. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) March 21, 2020

Yes sir I am. — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 21, 2020

Still better off. Yes. — Biden has Dementia (@AYoungWarthog) March 21, 2020

Yes. Thanks for checking. — Q+ (@MAGAChronicle) March 21, 2020

Keep in mind though, these are people who already survived the GOP tax cuts and the rollback of net neutrality rules.

Hey Jon. The previous good economy and stock market are the ONLY reason we have a chance of escaping this without utter financial oblivion. And to be clear, the stock market does not equal "the rich." It's average Americans' 401k, college savings plan, pension plans. — NH (@TwoQuoque) March 20, 2020

Yes. Better yet, all of America is better. And the best is yet to come. Thanks for asking. — valeriejean ⭐⭐⭐ (@vallygirl_3) March 21, 2020

Surprisingly, yes. — 🌷🌹☩ Violet Irwin ☩🌹🌷 (@VioletIrwin76) March 21, 2020

It's amazing how much things can get better in only 4 years. — Gent Lemann celebrates Christmas all year! (@GentThePenguin) March 21, 2020

Massively. Thank God that moron Zero wasn't running the country. We'd have fatality rates of 25%. Trump has singlehandedly saved America. You should get down on your knees and thank him, spoogebucket. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) March 21, 2020

When the stock market is back up to 25,000 in October, will you still be calling at the Obama recovery? — PickleBeerSurvivor (@llcthecableguy) March 20, 2020

Still better, in spite of China's best efforts. They thank you for helping their cause. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 21, 2020

Honestly, yes. By a long shot. And also, nice timing for this question, douchenozzle. Take a lap, Ducky Boy. — Ant (@AntMazza1717) March 21, 2020

Beyond any shadow of any doubt 100% better. I grew up being a fan of yours but I believe you’d rather people die and this country collapse so you could feel somehow justified in your hatred. Does all that hatred eat away at your soul? What a waste of your talent — Tracie 🇺🇸❤️🤓 (@Tracie0313) March 21, 2020

You are a jerk. I am sorry I have ever watched any of your movies, Duckie. We are only in this state due to Democrat fear mongering and harassment of our great President. Way to rub in your liberal bias when Americans should be banding together. — Judy ✝️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🇺🇸 (@JudybellesLife) March 21, 2020

Can you believe President Trump said the Democrats would be weaponizing the COVID-19 crisis to hurt him politically?

