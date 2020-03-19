We already have the national media doing a full-court press on how it’s racist to call COVID-19 anything other than that or the coronavirus, even though they’d all called it the Wuhan virus for weeks before deciding it was xenophobic and dangerous to Asian Americans.

Kyle Clark, a journalist at 9News in Denver, also got in on the action:

Tip: If you’re calling it something other than COVID-19 or coronavirus at this point, everyone else knows why. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 18, 2020

Yeah. To trigger idiot liberals. Are you triggered? — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) March 19, 2020

because they are smarter than a local TV hack in Denver? — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) March 19, 2020

Denver is a great place to live. But thanks for your interest in a local TV hack. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 19, 2020

It’s a nice disclaimer that he added “at this point,” absolving his own station and the rest of the media for calling it the Wuhan virus before. And saying “everyone else knows why” just means they’ve been indoctrinated with PRC talking points.

Clark had better have a word with whoever does his station’s social media posts:

Slightly weird that the Media didn’t seem to care that it was the ‘China virus’ or ‘virus from China’ when they were calling it that. pic.twitter.com/HWDq0Y2CTy — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) March 18, 2020

Wow, 9News in Denver really is racist:

New details on China virus show challenge for outbreak control https://t.co/B6UC6W8TzX — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) February 2, 2020

China virus death toll rises to 425, total cases top 20,000 https://t.co/U3ZJdRb8v5 — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) February 4, 2020

China virus as grave for business as 2009 recession, airline CEO says https://t.co/uFh4dEN6ue — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) February 5, 2020

Tokyo Olympics CEO 'seriously worried' over China virus https://t.co/EbOVXGb2qy — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) February 5, 2020

UK will forcibly quarantine people with new China virus https://t.co/Hb7VqgBXdi — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) February 10, 2020

China virus cases spike, breaking string of declines https://t.co/FxsD4hg3p5 — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) February 10, 2020

We think it was March 11 when the racism narrative kicked in because that was the night President Trump called it a “foreign virus” in his address from the Oval Office.

"It's not racist when WE say it" pic.twitter.com/tyDcQWNg5l — Take precautions against the China virus (@jtLOL) March 19, 2020

Thank god for the internet. It’s a little harder to “disappear” things down the memory hole in 2020. Great compilation! — Kathleen (@Calibamawife) March 19, 2020

Then why haven't CNN et al. apologized for their racism? — Take precautions against the China virus (@jtLOL) March 19, 2020

Chinese regime spends billions on foreign propaganda efforts. They don’t need useful idiots like you pushing their talking points. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 19, 2020

The Chinese government deserves to have their propaganda shoved down their throat, tbh — Bo Gabbard (@oKentucky) March 18, 2020

Hope the check from China cleared. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 19, 2020

If you’re worried about what name is used in the middle of what’s going on, we know why. #Hack — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) March 19, 2020

If you're refusing to acknowledge it originated in China at this point, everyone knows why. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) March 19, 2020

Because you’re countering official Chinese government propaganda that the US brought it to Wuhan and is responsible for it when China lied and covered it up for a month? — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 18, 2020

If you’re not labeling it by where it came from, you probably don’t even realize you’re following the Chinese propaganda. #ChineseVirus #WuhanVirus — Mike (@XxMikey4PxX) March 19, 2020

What about Bat Stew Flu? #BatStewFlu — Chris (@DeathKwonBro) March 19, 2020

Better tip: If you’re calling Kyle Clark a “journalist”, everyone knows why. Because he’s not. — Jeff Rose 🇺🇸 (@JeffRoseTV) March 19, 2020

Oh please. — Joe Lopez (@joelopez313) March 19, 2020

Glad you’re finally getting national attention for something Kyle. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

Happy to give folks some exercise while they’re cooped up at home. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 19, 2020

You’re doing heavy lifting for the Chinese Communist Government so exercise is the appropriate word here. Thank you. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

The word police are everywhere — and they’re probably not even getting paid by China for their work — they’re just doing it to virtue signal.

