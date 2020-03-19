Fans who follow “Lost” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star Evangeline Lilly on Instagram have become worried about the actress as she’s been posting that she’s been dropping the kids off at gymnastics camp and everything is “business as usual” in her life. She’s also apparently immunocompromised and lives with her father who has stage 4 leukemia, but she says some people just value freedom over their lives.

Do not listen to this woman. "Immune compromised" Evangeline Lilly won't self-quarantine, values "freedom" over her life. Says, "There’s ‘something’ every election year." https://t.co/rO4aEGHEP8 via @pagesix — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 19, 2020

She also noted that “there’s ‘something’ every election year.”

Francesca Bacardi reports:

Responding to her fans’ concerns and judgmental comments, Lilly revealed that she’s living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia. “I am also immune compromised at the moment,” she added. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.” The former “Lost” star said she considers COVID-19 simply a “respiratory flu” and believes the government is taking too much control.

She sounds slightly more eloquent but about as intelligent as those kids on spring break who say if they get corona, they get corona, and nothing’s going to stop them from partying.

Don't get me started — DT (@Dtaylor1121) March 19, 2020

Her “freedom” is more important than everyone else’s “freedom” got it. — random opinions (@kgs322) March 19, 2020

Apparently she values her "freedom" more than the lives of countless others. — Diogenes (@WatchingYou2018) March 19, 2020

I hate this framing. No one is taking your freedom from you by asking you to self-isolate. They’re asking you to show some community spirit and do your bit to help the country. It’s such a small sacrifice compared to what has been asked of Americans before. We are so self-centred — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) March 19, 2020

She is correct in that she does have the right to die. Good luck to her (and we hope that she doesn't take too many innocent people with her). Natural selection applies even to movie and TV stars. — TheTopCat (@TopCatOne) March 19, 2020

All while her "Lost" co-star announces he has coronavirus. https://t.co/aLCATinVtM — Timothy Guy (@timwguy) March 19, 2020

The sheer ignorance of some people is staggering and dangerous! — Timothy Ferris (@irishson1916) March 19, 2020

This makes me so sad. She’s always been someone I respected. But this is not okay. — Becca McCulloch (@WriterMcCulloch) March 19, 2020

How does she explain Italy, Spain… everywhere? — Creirwy8 (@Creirwy8) March 19, 2020

As we all know this is all about freedom. Thanks to all the celebrities for all of this guidance. — OneTouch Ultra (@UltraOnetouch) March 19, 2020

She may never know, next year, if her theory holds up. Very, very foolish. — George Bolam (@tindle) March 19, 2020

Here's the real problem. She's not the only one — Sean Brooks (@spb324) March 19, 2020

This is a sad and cowardly version of suicide by cop, except she’s gonna take three generations of her family and lord knows how many others with her. — Douglas M. (@MrWrmth) March 19, 2020

Typical entitled self important liberal hypocrite. — robert e (@roberte33394198) March 19, 2020

And she's releasing a statement saying her words were "taken out of context" in 3…2…1… — The Mighty Pathos (@TheMightyPathos) March 19, 2020

