Fans who follow “Lost” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star Evangeline Lilly on Instagram have become worried about the actress as she’s been posting that she’s been dropping the kids off at gymnastics camp and everything is “business as usual” in her life. She’s also apparently immunocompromised and lives with her father who has stage 4 leukemia, but she says some people just value freedom over their lives.

She also noted that “there’s ‘something’ every election year.”

Francesca Bacardi reports:

Responding to her fans’ concerns and judgmental comments, Lilly revealed that she’s living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia.

“I am also immune compromised at the moment,” she added. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

The former “Lost” star said she considers COVID-19 simply a “respiratory flu” and believes the government is taking too much control.

She sounds slightly more eloquent but about as intelligent as those kids on spring break who say if they get corona, they get corona, and nothing’s going to stop them from partying.

