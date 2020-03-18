As Twitchy reported earlier, singer Richard Marx declared in a tweet that “you’re a f**king racist” if you call COVID-19 the Chinese virus and are cool with President Trump’s incitement of hatred against innocent Asian Americans.

Marx can now be glad that his message has been spread even further, via Xinhua News, the official state-run press agency of the People’s Republic of China. The communists in charge of the press there thought his tweet was a great example of American social media lashing out against the xenophobic and racist name, which is just a tactic to cast blame on China for the spread of the coronavirus.

So now Chinese state media and the American mainstream media aren’t just synchronizing talking points — Chinese state media is trawling social media and featuring tweets that just happen to align directly with their message.

Where is all the outrage in the media over the Chinese official who suggested the U.S. Army planted the virus in Wuhan? That’s the story the communist party is trying to get out there.

Unfortunately, a lot of people are buying it. There’s a reason Trump has changed to calling it the Chinese virus.

