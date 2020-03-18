As Twitchy reported earlier, singer Richard Marx declared in a tweet that “you’re a f**king racist” if you call COVID-19 the Chinese virus and are cool with President Trump’s incitement of hatred against innocent Asian Americans.

Marx can now be glad that his message has been spread even further, via Xinhua News, the official state-run press agency of the People’s Republic of China. The communists in charge of the press there thought his tweet was a great example of American social media lashing out against the xenophobic and racist name, which is just a tactic to cast blame on China for the spread of the coronavirus.

Why is "Chinese virus" so wrong? People on social media lash out against the xenophobic & racist name attached to #coronavirus:

-Virus has no nationality; No nation can own it

-Tactic to cast blame, distract from own incompetence

-Incitement of hatred pic.twitter.com/RUXAQoR6BE — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 18, 2020

So now Chinese state media and the American mainstream media aren’t just synchronizing talking points — Chinese state media is trawling social media and featuring tweets that just happen to align directly with their message.

No one is lashing out at the Chinese people but at the incompetence of the Chinese government for letting it spread. — John de Araujo (@JGBdeAraujo) March 18, 2020

Whatever. Its the incompetent Chinese government that allowed this to spread. We know they silenced the doctors that spoke out initially — shway (@iamshuaibk) March 18, 2020

Never forget the Chinese doctor who first warned about coronavirus and was threatened, attacked, smeared, made to sign a confession, silenced, isolated and then died after being infected while trying to help others. China did all of this. — lonewolf✝️ (@sebastiansinyc) March 18, 2020

Quit #Gaslighting The CCP’s suppression of information and persecution of honest Chinese doctors trying to tell the truth about what has happened there is abhorrent. — Rusty Rootbeer (@RustyRootbeer) March 18, 2020

We should call it the Xi Jinping flu. — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) March 18, 2020

CCP virus — DavidTheBastard 🇬🇧 (@DavidTheBastar1) March 18, 2020

The majority are lashing out at China’s government for covering up a lie. China lied. People died — Themos Entrastine Mane, Jr (@Arcminute) March 18, 2020

It's a Chinese virus. End of story. — Daniel Krystofski (@krystofski) March 18, 2020

no question it started in 中华人民共和国湖北省武汉市 as verified by multiple scientific papers from your own scientists. — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) March 18, 2020

But it has an origin.. And if the origin is because of certain habits a country needs to think about it especially when the habits create repeated pandemic situation and world suffers — Shivanand Chavhan (@shivanand_08) March 18, 2020

Your evil government caused. Own it. #chinesevirus — RDM0980 (@RogerDi41483007) March 18, 2020

You pricks should pay dearly for your initial coverup and subsequent uncontrolled spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. No mercy… — gasmd (@magaFTWdaily) March 19, 2020

Like not telling the world about how serious the outbreak was, covered it up, and then lied about it? Seems to me you're trying to shift focus from you . Everything that happens from this outbreak, every death, and every economical challenge is your fault! — Chris Akes (@Mr_Zero_Kewl) March 18, 2020

A virus that is modified by a government belongs to the nation that developed it. China has but one of several national governments that can claim ownership of virus strains, including the several coronaviruses. Natural viruses inherit the name of their country of origin. — Alexander Rogge (@alexanderrogge) March 18, 2020

Chinese are protecting their asses. Not just about looking bad over being the source and their coverup, but the great economic disaster they face. Never again will the west trust so much of their manufacturing to be tied to China. The risks far outweigh the benefits. — Older, Wiser and Oh So Happy (@NotTheHOFer) March 18, 2020

CCP/ XJP campaign of propaganda and to change the narrative and allege US army planted the virus is ridiculous and reprehensible! — Mao Yin (@nixoxuma) March 18, 2020

Where is all the outrage in the media over the Chinese official who suggested the U.S. Army planted the virus in Wuhan? That’s the story the communist party is trying to get out there.

Up your propaganda game, CCP. No one is buying this. — von rezzori (@RezzoriVon) March 18, 2020

Unfortunately, a lot of people are buying it. There’s a reason Trump has changed to calling it the Chinese virus.

