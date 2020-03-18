You’re probably as sick as we are of posts about the media, who all used the term “Wuhan virus” just a couple of weeks ago, turning all of their attention to President Trump’s decision to start calling the coronavirus the Chinese virus.

As Twitchy reported, a lot of people schooled CNN’s Nathan McDermott, who seemed to have missed the fact that Trump started calling it the Chinese virus right after officials from the Chinese government began making claims that the virus started in the U.S. and was spread to Wuhan by the U.S. Army.

Here’s a good explainer from Bryan Dean Wright from a couple of days ago:

He’s right; it’s not a slip and he is doing it on purpose. AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire noted it too, saying that Trump is using “nativist, us-vs-them rhetoric.” It’s more like us versus the Chinese coronavirus, but whatever.

That’s his pull quote from the story on the briefing? Oh, he’s also a political analyst for MSNBC … shocker. He writes:

No longer able to run for reelection on a healthy economy, [Trump] was taking on the mantle of a wartime leader after [he] played down the severity of the crisis for weeks.

The president also employed more nativist, us-vs-them rhetoric at the briefing, continuing his recent habit of referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” which has been sharply criticized as racist. “It’s not racist at all,” Trump said. “It comes from China, that’s all.”

He was asked about a report that a White House aide had referred to the virus as the “Kung flu” when talking to an Asian-American reporter and Trump did not signal disapproval of the offensive term.

Pretty nativist if you ask us:

