Thanks to an ever-vigilant media, we’ve all heard by now that calling the coronavirus anything but its given name of COVID-19 is xenophobic and racist, as though Wuhan and China were races. That same media was taken down in a brilliant video compilation by the Media Research Center, which showed plenty of cable news anchors and pundits calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus” before calling it that was uncool.

Even Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt was on the case, which was ironic, seeing as he cited a New York Times article about conservative politicians calling it the Wuhan virus — even though the New York Times themselves had already run headlines and tweets about the Wuhan virus.

So even after a week-long news cycle of lectures about what to call the coronavirus, President Trump took to Twitter and tweeted about the Chinese virus Monday.

Here’s Eugene Gu, aka Mary Laury, who sued because he was blocked by Trump, back to business as usual.

And the Palmer Report, which is so famous we don’t even know what Palmer’s first name is.

Here’s Politico’s Gabby Orr on the case:

It didn’t get past Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin either:

And here’s PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor accusing the president of “leaning on cultural wars.”

The Chinese virus? The one that originated in China?

A senior Chinese diplomat suggested on Twitter that the virus originated in the U.S. and that perhaps the U.S. Army let the virus loose in Wuhan … but don’t let that stop you from carrying China’s water.

Let us not forget that everybody was calling it the Wuhan coronavirus or even the Chinese coronavirus two weeks ago.

Update:

Alcindor seems to have missed an opportunity to opine on Trump’s tweet on-air on PBS New Hour; she did her live shot before Trump’s tweet went up:

