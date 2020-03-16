Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference Monday afternoon in which he said he would seek to move the state’s primary election, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday, to June.

A (now deleted) tweet from CNN says that a court has granted his request.

But if you click on the tweet, you get this:

Ohio will join three other states in holding its Democratic presidential primary as scheduled on Tuesday after a court denied a request to move the state’s contest over novel coronavirus concerns. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had asked the court to move the primary election to June amid the pandemic. The court’s denial comes as the spread of the virus has caused a major disruption to American life as government officials work to stem the pandemic. Illinois, Florida and Arizona will also hold their elections Tuesday as planned.

That’s a pretty big mistake: telling voters the election will take place in June when it’s actually tomorrow.

WTH CNN?! The judge did not grant it. https://t.co/WlaMsQKBC2 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 16, 2020

CNN has posted a blatant lie which could affect the outcome of an election. The request was denied. https://t.co/yPLtBTw52S pic.twitter.com/VzQkHOPfAn — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 16, 2020

They've posted it several times. People might not show up to vote based on this patently false story. https://t.co/35rIepAA3n — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 16, 2020

CNN appears to have deleted the tweet and corrected the article, but a lot of voters may have gotten the impression throughout the day that the primary was moved. It has not. Based on the judge’s rule, the primary will still be held tomorrow. https://t.co/Q0Mq23GG83 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 16, 2020

Don’t worry. They’ll make sure a “retraction” is published that gets no attention or interest whatsoever. — Michael (@Michael1Pet315) March 16, 2020

Fake news, @CNN – that request was denied. Elections are still on for tomorrow in Ohio. And the media wonders why we don’t trust them. 🤨🙄 https://t.co/A3cyz7HZkD — Christina 🐝 (@nursenextdoor74) March 16, 2020

This is an outright lie in order to influence an election. THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE👇👇👇 The election will go on as scheduled. @CNN is FAKE NEWS. Never, ever, ever listen to CNN👇 https://t.co/bFJoxeHpPL — WuhanFluTextTRUMPto88022 (@TeamKAG2020) March 16, 2020

Looks like social distancing won’t be taking place in Ohio Tuesday as people crowd the polls.

And it’s not been a good day at CNN for getting the news right.

