The same media that’s intent on pushing the narrative that President Trump has botched the federal response to the coronavirus is covering itself in glory by passing essential information along to the public — essential information such as how Trump would rate himself from 1 to 10 on his response to the coronavirus crisis. Barack Obama at least had the modesty to rate himself “a solid B-plus” when asked about his performance, but Trump gave himself a 10 out of 10.

The White House producer of “CBS This Morning” commented on Yahoo News’ Hunter Walker, who asked the question.

NOT A FAN OF @hunterw SCREAMING AT EVERYONE ELSE IN THIS BRIEFING I GOTTA SAY — Kristin Brown (@kristincbrown) March 16, 2020

Second. — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) March 16, 2020

It was a gotcha, though, as CBS News decided to run with his question and the president’s answer:

I am literally watching CBS lead their post briefing coverage with the president's answer to my question right at this very moment. https://t.co/5dORl4WBt4 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) March 16, 2020

President Trump is asked how he'd rate his coronavirus response on a scale from 1 to 10 Trump: "I'd rate it a 10. I think we've done a great job." https://t.co/Pg0fqY2bj0 pic.twitter.com/BUiVMemdkQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 16, 2020

So Yahoo News kicked things off with a stupid question, and CBS News decided to run with it, as did CNN:

CNN has spent almost the entire 5 PM hour talking about Trump giving his administration a “10 out of 10” for its handling of Coronavirus. That’s the news today. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2020

That’s the most important thing to know to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy. That and what the women were wearing.

I’d rate @hunterw a 10 on the clown scale for that embarrassing “does the buck stop with you?!” screamed question. https://t.co/zEDoaR9vik — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) March 16, 2020

I’d rate this firefighter of a journalist a 10/10 on a scale of awful. https://t.co/di4WMWXlba — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) March 16, 2020

That guy was so obnoxious. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 16, 2020

He’s always going to say perfect, Hunter. The media does their part in tearing him down NO MATTER WHAT HE DOES. He loves all y’all to “fact check” him. It’s a cry-fest everyday. — Laura (@NonsenseEnd) March 16, 2020

Well you acted like a ⚒️ so… now we are all making fun of you and your gloves. Good job buddy 🙄 — jackielantern (@jackielantern8) March 16, 2020

Hunter you are so brave. Such courage. I am in awe. — C Wood The GOAT (@04pistons1) March 16, 2020

That only proves everyone else’s point. Not yours. But keep patting yourself on the back. You are such a hero during the time in our country. — NYRickGrimes (@grimes_ny) March 16, 2020

You "literally" are a clown — Shane Spink (@theshanespink) March 16, 2020

Bullying a female colleague to ask a stupid question. 🤡 — ComancheBlue1 (@ComancheBlue1) March 16, 2020

Good job, neckbeard — Prairie Princess in DC (@RestingBeeFace) March 16, 2020

Still doesn’t change the fact that you’re a d**k. Do you actually think you come away looking good in that footage? — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing 🇺🇸 (@obiopiah) March 16, 2020

I knew you would go for the douchebag "I am going to try a "gotcha question so I can be famous" before you even opened your mouth. Don't be part of the problem. — Fred Wagner (@fjwagner713) March 16, 2020

It was a stupid question. We didn't learn anything that will promote public health or safety. It was an opportunity for you to write a petty political hit piece in the middle of a crisis. — Patrick (@PMC713) March 16, 2020

Absolutely. Not only was he rude to another reporter "you already talked", but he kept asking 'gotcha' questions like "does the buck stop with you?" just for a social media moment. Listen, I'm not a fan of Trump, but these questions elicit no meaningful responses whatsoever. — Ajv (@antochi19) March 16, 2020

We’re you bullied as a kid? — Steve Page (@indy46220) March 16, 2020

You’re an ass. Why in Gods name who you be such a soulless vulture during this time. Garbage. — Katherine (@BoobooOliver) March 16, 2020

"Literally" is a marker for douche nozzles — Castor Troy (@Awktung) March 16, 2020

“Hey everybody look at me!!! I was the person who acted like a complete tool today. Me me me me me” Sir, you are an ass clown — Rocco Amigo (@AmigoRocco) March 16, 2020

Looks like the Twitter consensus is that Walker should leave media firefighting and look for employment in either the circus or a toolbox.

Related: