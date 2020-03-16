The same media that’s intent on pushing the narrative that President Trump has botched the federal response to the coronavirus is covering itself in glory by passing essential information along to the public — essential information such as how Trump would rate himself from 1 to 10 on his response to the coronavirus crisis. Barack Obama at least had the modesty to rate himself “a solid B-plus” when asked about his performance, but Trump gave himself a 10 out of 10.

The White House producer of “CBS This Morning” commented on Yahoo News’ Hunter Walker, who asked the question.

It was a gotcha, though, as CBS News decided to run with his question and the president’s answer:

So Yahoo News kicked things off with a stupid question, and CBS News decided to run with it, as did CNN:

That’s the most important thing to know to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy. That and what the women were wearing.

Trending

Looks like the Twitter consensus is that Walker should leave media firefighting and look for employment in either the circus or a toolbox.

 

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CBS NewsCNNcoronavirusDonald TrumpglovesHunter Walkerrate yourself