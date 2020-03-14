Maybe it never occurred to Daily Beast reporter Spencer Ackerman that all of those photos of empty store shelves in Venezuela were taken before the COVID-19 outbreak and had nothing to do with a national health emergency. But somehow before hitting the tweet button, he managed to come up with the angle that American store shelves are empty and we’re a capitalist nation, so what does that say?

If only there were something in the news that could explain why America’s store shelves now look like Venezuela’s do all the time.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusDaily Beastempty shelvesPandemicsocialismSpencer AckermanVenezuela