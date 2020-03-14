Maybe it never occurred to Daily Beast reporter Spencer Ackerman that all of those photos of empty store shelves in Venezuela were taken before the COVID-19 outbreak and had nothing to do with a national health emergency. But somehow before hitting the tweet button, he managed to come up with the angle that American store shelves are empty and we’re a capitalist nation, so what does that say?

But but but but there would be shortages in a socialist economy pic.twitter.com/vnYEFUaIVq — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) March 14, 2020

If only there were something in the news that could explain why America’s store shelves now look like Venezuela’s do all the time.

This is how dumb journalism is today. https://t.co/LzMdi2kgHE — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 14, 2020

It takes a global pandemic for grocery shelves to look how they always look in Venezuela without one but super serial journo dude (and others) is sure he’s making a great point — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2020

There are always shortages in a socialist economy. The fact that there is a temporary disruption in a capitalist economy when something absolutely bizarre happens and it takes a few days for the logistics system to catch up is only a surprise to children, fools, and liars. https://t.co/S6QX44ienj — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 14, 2020

But but but the trucks will come at night and the stockers restock the shelves. Even Karl Marx would think you are an idiot. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) March 14, 2020

But but but they’ll be restocked in a capitalist one — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 14, 2020

Alexa, what is "restock"? — Call of Reviewlhu (@reviewlhu) March 14, 2020

It's not the economy. It is the stupidity of the average American and their needless "panic buying" And look how fast capitalism can re-stock those shelves. — John Cereghin (@Pilgrimway) March 14, 2020

Yes, in a socialist country there would be empty shelves. The difference between them and us is that ours are filled again the next night because capitalism awards the businesses that work hard to match supply with demand. Socialists don’t care. — Wendy Cerne (@WendyCerne) March 14, 2020

But but but….. every store was restocked with toilet paper this AM. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 14, 2020

This gets restocked daily though — not SD (@sd_genius) March 14, 2020

But but but but these will be restocked. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 14, 2020

Restocking how does it work pic.twitter.com/HgyuKcfL13 — J. Del (@Blindspoted) March 14, 2020

How do supply chains work — Katie Kearns, human scum fan (@kkearns) March 14, 2020

Socialist shortages don't get restocked.

Socialist shortages means you wind up eating your pets. — `★´Sρυƚȥҽҽ`★´ (@SputzeeD) March 14, 2020

so you want to compare an everyday socialist economy to peak, disaster-induced demand in a capitalist economy? — sackmonster (@AlaSerSer) March 14, 2020

Pandemic capitalism = regular socialism isn't the own you think it is — Harry Fatburg (@digitalsea___) March 14, 2020

What for us is an extraordinary day with that kind of shortage is, for socialists, a Tuesday. — BeardedCynic (@CynicRedux) March 14, 2020

It took a global pandemic to make the shelves look like everyday under socialism, before they are restocked a short time later. — Yushi (@YuriSheba) March 14, 2020

It took a global pandemic to empty the shelves in our capitalist country. All it took was the government in Venezuela.#moron — JS (@JSanon3) March 14, 2020

If your argument is reliant on a worldwide pandemic for visual evidence, it's probably not a very good argument. — Ty (@TyrantNo4) March 14, 2020

yes, the extreme you are seeing now in this emergency is what it looks like every day is socalist countries. — NightSkyCandles 😷 (@Matthew71925909) March 14, 2020

Go back in a week. Take some more pictures. — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 14, 2020

Next week they'll be completely full again. This is what happens in free capitalist societies. All those evil, greedy corporations want to make money, so they put more stuff out for people to buy. In a socialist country, that's the norm. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 14, 2020

There are clearly stocked shelves like 30 feet away. But yeah, killer critique of capitalism that people are forced to eat vegetables in a crisis. — Flavored Cats (@tpwk47) March 14, 2020

Unless there is a disruption to the manufacture of goods and the trucks/fuel that bring them to stores, the wheels of capitalism will prevail. I’m sorry stupidity is happening to you. Thoughts and prayers. — JR (@TheExileReturns) March 15, 2020

This is one of the dumbest things I've ever read. — James (@liberty_james1) March 15, 2020

Imagine being dumb enough to think this is a good point. — Ducky ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@thatjerkme) March 14, 2020

This tweet is too dumb for words — Vagabond Joe (@DiogenesJoe42) March 14, 2020

Related: