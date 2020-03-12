At first, we were going to give Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez kudos for going on Fox News, but then she had to go and spoil it by tweeting a disclaimer:

Hey all, wanted to drop a📝 for accountability. I usually don’t go on FOX on principle, but misinformation about coronavirus has made me concerned about risk. As a result I decided to go on @BretBaier to discuss coronavirus response + make the case for paid leave, Medicaid, etc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2020

So in other words, she’s still acting as a campaign surrogate for Bernie Sanders, and she blamed “rampant voter suppression” for his losses to Joe Biden. She makes a good point: no one should have to stand in line for hours to cast a vote. However, she also admitted that it was young Sanders supporters who failed to show up; in other words, older voters were able to stand in line for hours to cast votes for Joe Biden, but it was too much for the younger generation, so they turned around and went home.