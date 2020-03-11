As Twitchy has reported, the NCAA has announced that NCAA tournament games are to be open to essential staff and limited family attendance only, and LeBron James has said he won’t play a game without fans in attendance. The NBA has also sent out a memo to its franchises that teams should be preparing to play games without fans in the bleachers.

It looks like the first casualty will be the Golden State Warriors vs. the Brooklyn Nets:

J.A. Adande, director of sports journalism at Northwestern University, thinks fans should eat the cost of the tickets and the money be divided among the arena workers who might be taking a financial hit.

It’s true that it’s literally disposable income, but a lot of disposable income in most cases.

