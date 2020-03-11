As Twitchy has reported, the NCAA has announced that NCAA tournament games are to be open to essential staff and limited family attendance only, and LeBron James has said he won’t play a game without fans in attendance. The NBA has also sent out a memo to its franchises that teams should be preparing to play games without fans in the bleachers.

It looks like the first casualty will be the Golden State Warriors vs. the Brooklyn Nets:

Full coverage of the virus impact on sports 👇 https://t.co/3IQoUwKlgf

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors to host Brooklyn Nets in empty arena, the first NBA game to be played without fans because of the coronavirus outbreak.

J.A. Adande, director of sports journalism at Northwestern University, thinks fans should eat the cost of the tickets and the money be divided among the arena workers who might be taking a financial hit.

Rather than refunding the tickets, give the money to the arena workers whose paychecks are going to take a hit. It’s literally disposable income for the people who bought the tickets. It isn’t for the people who need to work these events to pay their bills — J.A. Adande (@jadande) March 11, 2020

