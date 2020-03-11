As Twitchy has reported, the NCAA has announced that NCAA tournament games are to be open to essential staff and limited family attendance only, and LeBron James has said he won’t play a game without fans in attendance. The NBA has also sent out a memo to its franchises that teams should be preparing to play games without fans in the bleachers.
It looks like the first casualty will be the Golden State Warriors vs. the Brooklyn Nets:
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors to host Brooklyn Nets in empty arena, the first NBA game to be played without fans because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Full coverage of the virus impact on sports 👇 https://t.co/3IQoUwKlgf
