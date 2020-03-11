There were once rumblings about David French running for president as an alternative to Donald Trump, but now he’s a bystander like the rest of us. And as you’ve probably heard, there’s a lot of talk going around of canceling not only future Democratic debates but whole primaries as well. Bernie Sanders doesn’t agree with that and said he’s looking forward to the debate Sunday in Arizona and has a lot of questions for Joe Biden on Medicare for All and other topics.

Sanders says he will be at the Sunday night CNN/Univision debate and is now listing questions he will ask Biden at the debate about health care and education costs, mass incarceration, childhood poverty, immigration, and much more — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 11, 2020

French wants the debate canceled, seeing as Biden’s the inevitable nominee and it would just give Sanders an opportunity to damage him politically. Obviously, if you’re a Trump supporter, you want Biden damaged as much as possible before the general, and that means keeping him in the public eye and talking and poking and hair sniffing.

There is absolutely no benefit to Joe Biden or the Democratic Party to holding the Sunday debate. The race is over. Bernie's sole goal will be to try to damage the inevitable nominee. Bernie has lost and is angry about that loss, why give him free swings at the nominee? — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 11, 2020

There’s no benefit to Joe Biden to appear in public ever again until the debates with Trump, but let’s not let him get away with that. Make the man fight for it a bit.

Because he has earned the right? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 11, 2020

Because changing the rules to avoid embarrassing the clear front-runner is wrong…and the country deserves an opportunity to vet Biden. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 11, 2020

Even you know Joe Biden has cognitive decline but you are trying to spin an excuse. Not working. — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 11, 2020

"citizens in states who vote later than others don't deserve a voice." -you — Punk Rock Paul Harvey (@EdPetyak) March 11, 2020

Because he’s still technically in the race and the DNC doesn’t want to appear biased against Bernie again? — Bo Winegard (@EPoe187) March 11, 2020

It takes 1991 delegates to win, Biden only has half of that. Your desperation is showing. — Kaye (@Liberty4Life73) March 11, 2020

Indeed. From this point out Team D needs to do everything possible to keep Joe out of the public eye. Carefully scripted speeches delivered at a distance, with a prompter in his ear, are going to be their best bet to prop him up until Nov. 4.#BidensCognitiveDecline — Suburban Sheepdog (@RobertKuntz) March 11, 2020

Gee, I’m almost being tricked by this. By the way, we all know Joe is going to fake an injury. — John Wright (@jww372) March 11, 2020

"… why give him free swings at the nominee?" Is this a real thought from a real political pundit? That candidates shouldn't have to withstand somebody taking a "swing" at them? NeverTrump has degenerated to its lowest intellectual ebb … so far. #LOL — Cruadin (@cruadin) March 11, 2020

If Biden can’t handle a debate with Bernie, how do you see his chances against Trump? Biden needs a strong debate showing this Sunday to truly unify the Dem base. — B. (@CA_NDirish) March 11, 2020

If you refuse to hold the debate on Sunday, you will have a lot of pissed off voters. I would like to see a debate with Biden up against one person. — Eightisenough (@bayareagirl2012) March 11, 2020

Too early imo. Biden hasn't debated him one-on-one. If he's going to be president, Joe needs to close this deal himself. Shutting it down looks weak. The last debate was before SC and had Klobuchar, Steyer, Bloomberg, Warren, and Buttigieg in it. — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) March 11, 2020

I understand your point, but the thing that pushes it over for me is the reality that Bernie isn't truly a Democrat. He's using the Democratic Party as a vehicle. His decision to stay in after getting absolutely walloped is self-interested. Why keep lending him party platforms? — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 11, 2020

Yeah, it’s annoying to us when people who aren’t truly Republicans call themselves “conservative bloggers” and urge their readers to vote Democrat.

Oh please. If Biden doesn’t show up to this debate it is an absolute slap in the face to the millions upon millions of Democratic voters who support Sanders, and especially those who haven’t had the chance to vote yet. If they want “Blue no matter who,” show up and earn us. — Ryan Paulsen (@rpaulsenphoto) March 11, 2020

Um..so 25 states have not voted. I personally would like to participate in democracy. — 🐦Kell🌹⌚ (@KellComrade) March 11, 2020

As someone opposed to the Democratic party on fundamental moral issues, like say abortion, why help them strategize? — Unwoke Duffy ☦ (@TheIllegit) March 11, 2020

Because orange man bad.

#HidenBiden

I'd be scared too if I were you, you dog faced pony soldier — Kathy Dalpiaz (@DalpiazKathy) March 11, 2020

How a possible nominee might hold up in a one-on-one debate is highly relevant. What are you afraid of? — Woodstock Dave (@woodstockdave) March 11, 2020

If Joe Biden can't get thru a debate he shouldn't be running for President — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) March 11, 2020

New plan, Hide Biden until the general — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) March 11, 2020

Biden needs to demonstrate to the country that he still has at least some of his marbles. Hiding him from the public will convince people that he does not. #SenileJoe — Brazen Infidel TN (@brazen_infidel) March 11, 2020

It's still too early for that crap. Sorry, but no one is going to roll over just on the whims of the likes of you saying so. It's called a primary. They both need to start compromising to us, who vote for them, instead of being one-sided jackasses. — Reith (@AMckarter) March 11, 2020

There's a benefit to the voter. Biden's surge in the primaries has nothing do with any policies he's mentioned or his performance on the campaign trail. It has only to do with endorsements pushed by the DNC…let the people have a look and a listen when it's just him and Bernie. — RightOn ✝ 🇺🇸 (@rm03123) March 11, 2020

This right here proves where Mr French’s loyalties lie. Any normal human being would like to see a debate between these two candidates s only those with an agenda would try to put an end to that — TeamNature (@StevIePRob) March 11, 2020

I kinda look forward to see Biden stammer, slur and forget what he's talking about. Are you against entertainment??? — firebillbob (@firebillbob) March 11, 2020

If it hurts Biden, yes.

