Believe it or not, there are plenty of households where the spouses belong to different political parties and just cancel out each others’ votes every election. We’re only in the primaries now, but The Atlantic is bringing us the saga of a woman who thought the rare chance to vote for a progressive woman would translate to her husband, who instead went for progressive man Bernie Sanders.
Believe us, a lot of people tweeted that they were crying — literally crying, and sometimes crying again — when Warren released a video on persisting and keeping up the fight a few days after she dropped out. Imagine when President Trump wins re-election. Anyway …
Op-eds as therapy sessions. An ongoing phenomenon. https://t.co/a28yWTzG2W
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 10, 2020