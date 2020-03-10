As you’ve probably seen by now, a Detroit autoworker told a visiting Joe Biden, “You are actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right and take away our guns.” After all, Biden did say that Beto O’Rourke, famous for saying at a debate (and putting on campaign T-shirts), “Hell yes we’re going to take your AR-15,” would be leading his administration on gun control. “You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me,” Biden told O’Rourke at a campaign rally in Dallas.

Biden told the prospective voter that he was full of s**t and went on a rant about AR-14s. The media is loving it, but Bernie Bro Shaun King was not impressed.

1. Joe Biden told the man he was “full of shit.” 2. Then told woman “shush. Shush.” 3. Then put his finger in the man’s face. 4. When the man asks him to remove his finger, Joe Biden tells the man he’s about to “slap his face.” 🆘 THIS IS NOT OK. pic.twitter.com/ypOBE6RO13 — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 10, 2020

Historian, author, and Twitter blue-check Kevin M. Kruse told King he didn’t think he had a winning argument telling people that “Joe Biden is rude to gun nuts.” So the guy’s a “gun nut” because he doesn’t want the government confiscating firearms? And we know this from a video clip? Who else is a gun nut in that crowd?

“Shushing women and threatening violence against people who disagree with you is great when our side does it!” — Zacking Off (@zdiddy244) March 10, 2020

How about "Joe Biden is rude to his constituents and American citizens" ? Is that a winner? — 9 Black 2 Blue (@Basselhajj) March 10, 2020

He does this all the time and it's not just about guns. He told a guy asking about deportations to vote for Trump. If Sanders told a woman to "shush", we'd be talking about it for weeks. The defense and dismissal of this frequent behavior is very frustrating. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) March 10, 2020

Biden does have a history of poking voters who approach him with questions he doesn’t want to answer.

Why is a presidential candidate going off and getting into arguments with gun nuts Kevin? — TheDon ❄🌬 (@TheDonAlaska) March 10, 2020

Maybe because the usual Democratic approach of just rolling over and not challenging the NRA-Fox News lies about how "the Democrats are coming to take your guns" has failed miserably? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 10, 2020

So the NRA and Fox News made up Democratic presidential candidates supporting mandatory “buybacks” at the debates and the Virginia Democratic representative who said Gov. Ralph Northam “may have to mobilize the National Guard” to enforce his gun control laws if it comes down to that?

Wait… you think he's challenging the "lies" about Democrats coming to take your guns… by threatening to take people's guns? — Sturg48 (@jcsturgeon) March 10, 2020

I really would prefer a candidate who doesn’t shush women and curse at people who disagree with him — brian wingard (@SC_Cuban_B) March 10, 2020

He's just bringing back the return to civility everyone is clamoring for — rodrigo peligro (@rodrigo_peligro) March 10, 2020

A "gun nut" is still a voter. — Peter Joseph Finaldi (@PeterJFinaldi) March 10, 2020

It’s annoying that belligerence in Biden is praised while the same kind of behavior from Sanders is reviled, but not surprising. — Radical Goats (@RadicalGoats) March 10, 2020

He doesn't even have the same behavior. Bernie is angry at the institutions that failed normal people. And rightfully so. Joe just seems to be angry at everyone that gives him some form of pushback. — male sibling of Bernard (@cslanarchist) March 10, 2020

My biggest hesitation with Biden — and the best argument Sanders has made against him, IMO — has been the chance that Biden would roll over in an attempt to work with Republicans. I'm seriously baffled why Sanders backers are promoting a video clip that explodes that idea. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 10, 2020

We’re seriously baffled that anyone would vote for Sanders or Biden.

Threatening to physically assault union auto workers in swing states is a brilliant strategy to win the general. — Cody (@c0mradeCody) March 10, 2020

Fighting randos isn’t the way to go — Sir Goldenrod (@SirGoldenrod) March 10, 2020

As we said above, Biden really does get into people’s personal space and poke them and put his hands on them when he’s challenged. It’s not right.

Today it's gun nuts. Tomorrow? Anybody's guess. — SteveLG (@stoatVA) March 10, 2020

is there a list of who it’s okay to be rude to and not? — SDSU 30-2 Liker (@dweinman22) March 10, 2020

Maybe not, but its a horrible look for the general and I keep getting told biden is good because he will win over moderate republicans The people saying its good biden got in his face and shouted are a lot of the same that take offense at bernie shouting on stage at his events — Bark Samson (@Smorcingson1) March 10, 2020

How about "Biden flips out at yet another potential voter"? At least he stopped himself from telling this guy to vote for Trump, but the rest of this is becoming the standard script when he gets questioned by constituents.

I guess civility only matters sometimes. — Oobleck (@TheLaughingOne) March 10, 2020

VICE News even put together a supercut of an angry Biden telling troublesome voters they should vote for the other guy. Now there’s a winning strategy.

To be fair, there are a lot of Biden supporters cheering him on, so maybe the video will help him. To us, though, it just goes to show a man who can’t handle the slightest criticism without becoming belligerent. Maybe that’s a side-effect of his childhood stuttering?

