Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a guest on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and gave a pretty good summation of the census: what it is, how often it’s done, and why it’s important; for example, the count determines how many representatives a community gets in the House. We were actually with her on most of what she said, except for her claim that every single person, “no matter your documentation status,” is to be counted.

Of course, liberal groups freaked out and went to court when President Trump announced there was going to be a citizenship question on the 2020 census, and last summer, the Department of Justice announced that the 2020 census would be headed to the printing press without it.

We’d be happy either way: count only American citizens, or count everyone but add the citizenship question so that we know how many illegals are living in the United States. But just counting every person regardless of citizenship means that people with no right to vote will help decide the apportionment of representatives that are sent to Congress. So in a way, she made a great case of why every person shouldn’t be counted.

Even no-brainer questions befuddle AOC.

How many illegals will just toss the census form into the trash, though, because they don’t want to appear on the government’s radar?

