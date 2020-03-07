We had our doubts when Playboy’s Brian Karem claimed a young Hispanic boy on the Metro saw his press credentials and thought to ask him, “Why does the president hate me?” Nothing attracts curious young children more than press credentials hanging off a lanyard.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto has his own train story now, and this one, featuring Man on Left and Man on Right, has to do with the coronavirus and the debate over whether the country has descended into mass hysteria.