As everyone knows by now, Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race and said that one of the saddest parts was letting down “all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years” for a chance at a female president (i.e., Nikki Haley).

We try not to pick on non-blue-checks, but once again, it’s amazing to see the image rehabilitation that Sen. Mitt Romney has undergone ever since splitting with the GOP and voting to impeach President Trump, giving Trump’s critics the ability to say it was a bipartisan impeachment. Even Hillary Clinton recently has sung Romney’s praises on “Ellen,” saying she’s disappointed there aren’t more Republican senators like him, and this tweeter agreed.