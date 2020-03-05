With fears of the coronavirus spreading, the Atlantic Beach Police Department in Florida posted on its Facebook page that it would test your illegal drugs to see if they are contaminated with the coronavirus, and they’d do it for free … just bring your drugs to the police station, and the cops will take it from there.

Is your meth contaminated with coronavirus? This Florida police dept. will test it for free https://t.co/gMbeqKzWcC pic.twitter.com/xzt8utNSW2 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 4, 2020

WFLA reports:

A Florida police department wants you to know that if you have recently purchased any illegal street drugs, you can bring it to their station to get it tested for coronavirus. The Atlantic Beach Police Department posted the PSA on their Facebook page last week. The tongue-in-cheek post issues a warning that if you recently bought cocaine, meth, heroin, or any other street drugs in their area, it may be contaminated with coronavirus. The police department goes on to urge those to bring their drugs to the police department for free testing. If you’re uncomfortable going to the police department, police say they will come to you — in the privacy of your own home!

The tests will be free of charge … although there may be other charges involved.

😂😂😂 — Rob Co (@musclepug54) March 4, 2020

Best undercover tweet ever!!! — debatable (@Buffalo4Bills) March 5, 2020

I wonder how many people will actually fall for this 🤣🤣🤣 — Ambssss💋 (@Nuhcolee) March 4, 2020

packing up all my meth to take it to the [checks notes] police station — manny (@mannyfidel) March 5, 2020

@PolkCoSheriff sheriff can I get y’all to test my meth for me? Pretty sure I got some other products I need tested. If it’s cool with u. Thank u. LOL! — Guicho (@guich6010) March 4, 2020

Absolutely – bring it down to any of our substations! We're here to help. — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) March 4, 2020

And we'll measure your handcuff size, just to see… — Paradise PD (@ParadisePD) March 5, 2020

@PascoSheriff offered the same free program! Also: I need bail money. — Chris (@LivemusicCJ) March 5, 2020

THIS IS THE CONTENT WE LIKE TO SEE — Aus (@DaddyL0ngLegs) March 5, 2020

Whatever you do, don't let Florida man get coronavirus — RG (@RLG0806) March 5, 2020

Amen.

