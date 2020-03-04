As Twitchy reported in February, Bernie Sanders managed to tick off a lot of life-long Democrats by tweeting that he had news for the Democratic establishment: “They can’t stop us.” That probably wasn’t the smartest move for a non-Democrat candidate looking for votes from as many Democrats as possible, but it’s Bernie Sanders, so … they guy can’t even help himself from praising Fidel Castro.

So it was a surprise when Sanders came out with a new ad featuring praise from Barack Obama, who’s the epitome of the “corporate establishment” Democrat. President Trump usually keeps fact-checker Daniel Dale busy, but today he’s breaking down that ad for CNN and noting that it really is creatively edited.

The new Sanders ad has Obama saying "Feel the Bern" after praising Sanders' character…but the praise is from a 2006 speech and the "Feel the Bern" is from a 2016 speech in which Obama was trying to get Sanders supporters to vote for Hillary. The context: https://t.co/RQMEsitvj3 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 4, 2020

Dale writes:

The ad then cuts to a shot of Obama at the podium at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, where Obama says, “That’s right. Feel the Bern!” The concluding image of Obama at the podium might create the impression that he delivered this whole testimonial at the 2016 convention. In fact, Obama said the preceding lines in a speech in Vermont in 2006, when Obama was an Illinois senator supporting then-congressman Sanders’ bid for the Senate. … Obama did say, “That’s right. Feel the Bern!” at the 2016 convention. But he said it while trying to get Sanders supporters to vote for Clinton, not while offering an endorsement of Sanders.

Even Joe Biden could remember that Obama campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016. This ad really does reek of desperation.

This ad comes off as desperate. — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) March 4, 2020

The ad makes it look like President Obama is endorsing him now. — RealAmerican (@RealAme11532540) March 4, 2020

This is not ok, Bernie. This is a good example of why I don’t trust you… and why I am going with Biden all the way. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 4, 2020

Ah context! So absent in the age of disinformation — sebastian stride (@StrideSebastian) March 4, 2020

I think everyone knows the @SenSanders ad is a fraud. No way he supports Bernie over his dear friend Joe Biden. — Kate Hannon (@thekatehannon) March 4, 2020

This sort of reminds me of Bloomberg's ad. This is called desperation. — Geraldo (NOT Rivera)💧 (@gvravel) March 4, 2020

To me, it comes off as pandering. I support Bernie, but this was a horrible idea. — Tanya Smith (@MomsHelper1) March 4, 2020

Bernie is getting desperate. This tactic will backfire and certainly not grow his base. I've yet to hear him specifically say how him on the ticket will not hurt Dem prospects in Congress. Nor how he will work with Congress to sign on to his ideas. Being combative won't. — Jonathan Blaine (@jonathanblaine) March 4, 2020

Like Hillary Clinton said recently, nobody likes him and nobody wants to work with him.

Isn’t Obama… the Establishment? 😱 Bernie’s campaign is SO lame to pull this kind of crap! — CathyMarshall 💬 (@Cathy_Marshall2) March 4, 2020

So this ad is basically a lie.

Go figure.

Go. Figure. — 💥 WandaSusie_101💥🍌 (@WandaSue_101) March 4, 2020

I'm beginning to think Bernie has all the political instincts of a small pebble. — Toxteth O'Grady (@WCAllBlacks) March 4, 2020

Oh, now he's all good with the ESTABLISHMENT? What a fraud — christlthepistol (@SaedChristl) March 4, 2020

But I thought Bernie was anti establishment? They really do want it both ways, don’t they? — Sarah Macdonald (@mamarunsfor3) March 4, 2020

Then again …

Yeah it’s an ad — Beau Derek (@DerekChevalier) March 4, 2020

This is awkward and I love it so much https://t.co/vfVTHp8wO4 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 4, 2020

Related: