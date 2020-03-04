We still can’t quite get over the hearing the House Intelligence Committee held back in 2017 on Russian interference in the 2016 election via social media. It’s almost always funny when a member of Congress sets up an easel because it’s almost always guaranteed to be something stupid, like one of President Trump’s tweets enlarged to poster board size.

The examples of what the Russians had reportedly purchased and promoted on Facebook were pretty funny, though. There was a Photoshop of Hillary Clinton getting ready to box Jesus, and a coloring book page of Bernie Sanders in a Speedo doing a muscle pose in front of the White House.