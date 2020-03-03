In case anyone forgot, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders competed for the Democratic nomination in 2016, so it’s not surprising she’s not his biggest fan. She’s already told the Hollywood Reporter that “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.” She wasn’t wrong, with the exception of the Bernie Bros, but it’s true that he’s gotten nothing done except for renaming a post office or two.

Somehow CNN thinks it’s news, then, that Clinton, who was chums with Joe Biden in the Obama administration, doesn’t think Sanders would be the Democrats’ strongest nominee.

Hillary Clinton says Bernie Sanders would not be the strongest nominee https://t.co/OP2Qwrujr4 pic.twitter.com/thNIBAPf5r — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 3, 2020

Clinton has said she’d support Sanders if he were the nominee, and she should; he campaigned for her after finally dropping out, though Clinton fans are still sore he didn’t drop out sooner like he was supposed to.

She’s never going to stop is she? — pro-tip: this website is voluntary to be on (@DonnaMgraduates) March 3, 2020

Nope.

That's hilarious. She thought *she* was the strongest nominee. — Troy Rudd (@troyrudd) March 3, 2020

She said the same thing in 2016 — Black Progressive 🔥 (@Blackleftist22) March 3, 2020

Hillary Clinton said many… not exactly real things. pic.twitter.com/juGnKDP9iw — Karl Marx 2.0 ☭ (@Karlmarxhd) March 3, 2020

Says the candidate that lost to the most unpopular candidate ever… — Jesus Christ (@shitjesusthinks) March 3, 2020

Yeah, we should definitely take advice from a person who lost to a game show host. — Chris (@careal89) March 4, 2020

Hillary Clinton definitely knows how to win presidential elections. 🙄 — G Burns (@GMFBurns) March 3, 2020

She would know. — Brian Cairns (@briantcairns) March 3, 2020

Says the woman who blew a billion dollars LOSING to TRUMP. — Cheryl, #BernieSuperTuesday🌹 (@cclaypoole) March 3, 2020

“Candidate who lost to trump in 2016 thinks she knows who will beat him in ‘20” — Dem Socialism Makes America Great (@drpot89) March 3, 2020

Hillary is literally the anti-expert on this. — Thought Criminal, Not Even A Democrat (@thunder0291) March 3, 2020

@HillaryClinton lost to @realDonaldTrump so her opinion is irrelevant — Pearl (@NettiePearl01) March 3, 2020

She has to know that this only helps Bernie, right? — Sylan Dures (@deifgd) March 3, 2020

Hillary's a Bernie Bro! — Big Poor (@Bagodictionary) March 3, 2020

Historic multiple time loser offers unsolicited opinion on the most popular politician in America — Bernie supports YOU (@salsaeed78) March 3, 2020

She thought she was the strongest nominee and Trump would be effortless to beat so I’m gonna take this with a grain of salt — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) March 3, 2020

Loser says what? — David V. Johnson (@contrarianp) March 3, 2020

He's stronger than she was. But that like saying he is the best of the cheapest hookers. — Lynn Mize (@LynnMize3) March 3, 2020

I wonder if there’s any reason to doubt her expertise on this topic. — Moderate deBoerist 420 (@Rationalist69) March 3, 2020

Didn’t those leaked Podesta emails say her campaign was hoping Donald Trump would be the Republican nominee because he’d be the easiest to beat?

If only she were there in 2016 to bestow her apparent wisdom upon the Democratic candidate at that time… pic.twitter.com/axC5BvjWwf — My So-Called Democracy (@Squad_Bro_) March 3, 2020

Take your finger off the scale, vile woman — Nathaniel Festinger (@natefestinger) March 3, 2020

The amount of irony and lack of self awareness here is astonishing. Bravo — Leinhart (@Leinhartcleric) March 3, 2020

To be fair, there are quite a few Hillary holdouts hoping Biden names her his vice president and then promptly dies in office. At least that way she could “win.”

