We appreciate New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose for pointing this out; otherwise, we might have overlooked it. He seems a bit taken aback that with the coronavirus out there and it being Super Tuesday that a story about Hillary Clinton and her emails from Fox News is the top story on Facebook.

It's Super Tuesday. Coronavirus fears are growing. The Fed just announced its biggest rate cut since 2008. The top-performing news story on Facebook is a Fox News post about Hillary Clinton's emails. pic.twitter.com/xBuZDSjuBh — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) March 3, 2020

The Clinton email story is also #3 and #13 on the top-performing list (posted by Breitbart and Dan Bongino, respectively). An election-related post doesn't appear until #18, or 7 slots lower than LADBible's "You Can Get A Timer For People Who Spend Too Long On The Toilet" — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) March 3, 2020

It might surprise Roose, but a lot of people still have an interest in Clinton’s homebrew email server. President Obama said he heard about it on the news along with everyone else when records showed he’d been emailing back and forth with Secretary of State Clinton using her private and non-secure server. (The White House would have to have whitelisted her email address for him to receive her emails.)

Because it frustrates people who want to see justice done for everyone including the ruling class, well-connected elites. Contrary to her famous slogan, it really does matter, even at this point. If she skates on unarguably deliberate criminal behavior, the system is broken. — Uneasy Civilian (@HercFamily5) March 3, 2020

The leftwing media needs to realize that half of the country has been waiting for the truth and when there is even a glimmer of hope that they'll get it they'll tune in. Start covering the news and you'll get your own top-performing news story on Facebook Kevin! — Alexander Muse (@amuse) March 3, 2020

Sorry that nobody is reading the New York Times — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) March 3, 2020

Welcome to 2020 where The NY Times no longer controls the news consumption. — higgins🇺🇸 (@stevenghiggins) March 3, 2020

Sucks when the little people act up, amirite? They should only be concerned with Coronavirus and Super Thursday, dammit!! I mean, Tuesday. — Ms Bond (@AnnaisBond) March 3, 2020

This is great news! #LockHerUp! — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) March 3, 2020

So, what’s up with Judicial Watch?

#BREAKING: Federal court orders Hillary Clinton to sit for deposition in lawsuit over her time as Secretary of State. The court order requires Hillary Clinton to sit for a deposition within 75 days, as part of the discovery process into her use of a private server. — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) March 2, 2020

“A federal judge granted a request from conservative watchdog Judicial Watch to question former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in person and under oath about her private email server and the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack,” @dcexaminer.

Read: https://t.co/Hob550ruF3 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 3, 2020

“A federal judge ordered former SecState Hillary Clinton to give a deposition under oath over a years-old lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch regarding her role in the response to the 2012 attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya,” @thehill.

Read: https://t.co/59ZM9dCwxm — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 3, 2020

The Washington Examiner reports:

A federal judge granted a request from conservative watchdog Judicial Watch to question former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in person and under oath about her private email server and the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack. “The Court agrees with Judicial Watch — it is time to hear directly from Secretary Clinton,” U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth said in an 11-page ruling on Monday. It is the latest twist in a nearly six-year-long case related to Clinton’s reasons for setting up her illicit private email server and whether she was attempting to avoid Freedom of Information Act requests by doing so. The judge said Monday that “Judicial Watch correctly points out that many questions regarding her understanding of these obligations remain unanswered.” He listed some remaining questions: “How did she arrive at her belief that her private server emails would be preserved by normal State Department processes for email retention? … Did she realize State was giving ‘no records’ responses to her FOIA requests for emails? … And why did she think that using a private server to conduct State Department business was permissible under the law in the first place?”

Now that is news. And as far as Roose complaining about the COVID-19 coronavirus not being the top story, he should remember he works for the paper that dubbed it the “Trumpvirus” — that’s how seriously they’re taking it.

We’ll keep an eye on Judicial Watch and Clinton — now that’s a story that needs an ending.

