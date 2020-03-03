We appreciate New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose for pointing this out; otherwise, we might have overlooked it. He seems a bit taken aback that with the coronavirus out there and it being Super Tuesday that a story about Hillary Clinton and her emails from Fox News is the top story on Facebook.

It might surprise Roose, but a lot of people still have an interest in Clinton’s homebrew email server. President Obama said he heard about it on the news along with everyone else when records showed he’d been emailing back and forth with Secretary of State Clinton using her private and non-secure server. (The White House would have to have whitelisted her email address for him to receive her emails.)

So, what’s up with Judicial Watch?

The Washington Examiner reports:

A federal judge granted a request from conservative watchdog Judicial Watch to question former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in person and under oath about her private email server and the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack.

“The Court agrees with Judicial Watch — it is time to hear directly from Secretary Clinton,” U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth said in an 11-page ruling on Monday. It is the latest twist in a nearly six-year-long case related to Clinton’s reasons for setting up her illicit private email server and whether she was attempting to avoid Freedom of Information Act requests by doing so.

The judge said Monday that “Judicial Watch correctly points out that many questions regarding her understanding of these obligations remain unanswered.” He listed some remaining questions: “How did she arrive at her belief that her private server emails would be preserved by normal State Department processes for email retention? … Did she realize State was giving ‘no records’ responses to her FOIA requests for emails? … And why did she think that using a private server to conduct State Department business was permissible under the law in the first place?”

Now that is news. And as far as Roose complaining about the COVID-19 coronavirus not being the top story, he should remember he works for the paper that dubbed it the “Trumpvirus” — that’s how seriously they’re taking it.

We’ll keep an eye on Judicial Watch and Clinton — now that’s a story that needs an ending.

