Joe Biden had a great Super Tuesday and capped it off by mistaking his wife for his little sister, having the stage rushed by anti-dairy protesters, and working in some poetry by Robert Browning:
Biden: "To paraphrase the poet Robert Browning, our reach should exceed our grasp. And my reach does exceed our grasp, because I believe we can grasp whatever we reach for." 🤔
"Our reach should exceed our grasp, and my reach does exceed our grasp, because there's no doubt in my mind we can grasp whatever we reach for" – Joe Biden, precisely quoted, mid-stroke
"My reach does exceed our grasp, because there's no doubt in my mind we can grasp whatever we reach for." – Biden
What in the actual hell was he trying to say?
Huh?
What does this even mean?!
“There’s no thought in my mind…”
This cannot be real
We’re doomed. 😩
Someone save this poor man
There’s no doubt in his mind he can sniff whoever he reaches for:
Biden is like a scent vampire. Keep him away from children and livestock. pic.twitter.com/OhoUj1SmlW
