As Twitchy reported, Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race Sunday, and Amy Klobuchar suspended her campaign today, and Bernie Sanders was smart enough to make a grab for her supporters as quickly as possible, even though she says she’s endorsing Joe Biden.

Michael Bloomberg apparently sees just more corpses under his feet as he ascends to the presidency. He says he’s spoken with both Buttigieg and Klobuchar and wished them the best … but he’s in it to win it. We guess he really sees this as a three-man race with him in the lead.

Bloomberg says he spoke to Buttigieg and Klobuchar: “I wish them all the best.” “I felt sorry for them. … But I’m in it to win it.” via @GarciaReports — Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 2, 2020

I felt sorry for them? Eff Bloomberg. And he can kiss goodbye any hope those candidates’ voters will ever seriously consider him. — Nats Win! Nats Win! (@FrenettMarco) March 2, 2020

He could take over the yang vote by actually giving everyone who votes for him a $1000 — vizz504 (@vizz504) March 2, 2020

He feels sorry for them and they endorse Biden . They probably feel sorry for mini Mike 😉 — Arlene Mrotzek (@gramMrotzek) March 2, 2020

He feels sorry for anyone that isn't Mike Bloomberg. — Gary (@gfigg42) March 2, 2020

Bloomberg: “we’ll set up a wire transfer later this afternoon — should post to your account tomorrow” https://t.co/DCVPzRgiiZ — Spencer LaBute (@wigburg4ever) March 2, 2020

what was the total cost for those two to drop out? Bloomberg can afford it. — Don Rainman (@don_rainman) March 2, 2020

Keep an eye on their bank accts. — GregRennicker (@RennickerGreg) March 2, 2020

In other news, Klobachar and Buttigieg buy beach front homes. — Jonny Pasco (@PascoJonny) March 2, 2020

2020 Bloomberg is playing the role of 2016 Kasich. https://t.co/TFFDdEYVn0 — Suleiman Grundy (@ghettoglass) March 2, 2020

Now that you mention it, he really is.

Bloomberg has zero delegates. https://t.co/KSpHTYjQt1 — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) March 2, 2020

