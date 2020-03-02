Feel free to watch this video from CBS News with the sound off: you’ll be free of the commentary and also see some Russian kids with some mad skills assembling AK-47s as quickly as 27 seconds. Of course, CBS News describes this contest of skill as “Kalashnikovs as toys.”

Kalashnikovs as toys: Russian children as young as 6 take part in a competition to assemble rifles as fast as possible — and the quickest performance took less than 27 seconds pic.twitter.com/16TNE0NR3R — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 2, 2020

Where are they referenced as toys? It's a skilled exercise. Much more practical than playing video games all day. — T.A. (@lost_soul28) March 2, 2020

Please elaborate on how this is "Kalashnikovs as toys:"? In what sense are these rifles being used as or treated as toys? — Constitutional Citizen (@VoterIndy) March 2, 2020

Um, these kids know damn well that those rifles aren’t toys — which is a lot more than can be said for American gun-grabbers who’ve never touched a firearm and are certain it would fire if they did.

We’d also note that no one was shot. Can you imagine that? The guns didn’t go off and kill anybody … miraculous.

The six year old had a horrible assembly time. She will fail for most of her life. — Jeremy Todd (@WarriorPoetJT) March 2, 2020

Yeah, she was really struggling.

Russian kids are assembling AKs while your kids are in school learning about why America sucks and being taught how to put a rubber on a banana. https://t.co/XwQlMwFPl8 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 2, 2020

Learning to assemble Kalashnikovs is much better for kids than going to drag queen story hour. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 2, 2020

Yes, your first-graders are in public school going to Drag Queen Story Hour and learning about gender fluidity.

American kids are looking for their safe space and wondering which sex they are. — Mike Ferguson (@MikeFerg0321) March 2, 2020

And we’re deciding which bathroom is appropriate — Chow Thief (@Erics_buddy) March 2, 2020

Simplicity and relatively loose tolerances reveal the brilliance of Mikhail Kalashnikov's enduring design. — Professor Moriarty (@FireUpElQuattro) March 2, 2020

Beautiful rifles that are very durable!!! — Paper ballot with Voter ID (@ChrisChkm8in8) March 2, 2020

Better than staring at a phone all day 🤫 — DreamJordan🌀 (@TheDreamJordan) March 2, 2020

Schools in the US used to have gun clubs and outings to the range. Now we show them the proper use of a cucumber during pleasure scenes. — Infinite Dreams (@7thSon1988) March 2, 2020

And? I'm no Russia fan but teaching gun safety and training at a young age is a much better plan than anything I've heard out of the left in a decade. — Shane (@Shane80029447) March 2, 2020

Teaching gun safety is smart, earlier in life the better. — Jason B (@jasonbluaz) March 2, 2020

Honestly what we should be doing here in the states — Operator86 (@Operator862) March 2, 2020

This should be the USA. — jonathan robert 🕊 (@the_jon_a_thon) March 2, 2020

How it should be. Teach children to properly handle a firearm. — ☠Alexis☠ (@AgoristAlexis) March 2, 2020

Nothing wrong with familiarizing yourself with guns. Good way to prevent accidents. — Tracie (@TracieLiberty) March 2, 2020

It's a weird attitude that anything children touch becomes a "toy". Children don't just play, they learn, they build skills, they acquire responsibility and begin to contribute in meaningful ways. And the winner of this is 16. — Dama (@MrsTopMum) March 2, 2020

But the 6-year-old …

And Americans are currently in a fight to disarm law abiding citizens… — Jack Smith🇺🇸 (@illmannered) March 2, 2020

Awesome. Unlike us they teach their kids practical skills. — 9bod1strtroll. (@bakedandblitzed) March 2, 2020

Big deal. Today my grandkids learned that plastic straws are evil. — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) March 2, 2020

Again, show us the kid playing with the rifle like it’s a toy. These kids respect firearms.

