Feel free to watch this video from CBS News with the sound off: you’ll be free of the commentary and also see some Russian kids with some mad skills assembling AK-47s as quickly as 27 seconds. Of course, CBS News describes this contest of skill as “Kalashnikovs as toys.”
Kalashnikovs as toys: Russian children as young as 6 take part in a competition to assemble rifles as fast as possible — and the quickest performance took less than 27 seconds pic.twitter.com/16TNE0NR3R
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 2, 2020
Where are they referenced as toys? It's a skilled exercise. Much more practical than playing video games all day.
— T.A. (@lost_soul28) March 2, 2020
Please elaborate on how this is "Kalashnikovs as toys:"? In what sense are these rifles being used as or treated as toys?
— Constitutional Citizen (@VoterIndy) March 2, 2020
Um, these kids know damn well that those rifles aren’t toys — which is a lot more than can be said for American gun-grabbers who’ve never touched a firearm and are certain it would fire if they did.
We’d also note that no one was shot. Can you imagine that? The guns didn’t go off and kill anybody … miraculous.
The six year old had a horrible assembly time. She will fail for most of her life.
— Jeremy Todd (@WarriorPoetJT) March 2, 2020
Yeah, she was really struggling.
Russian kids are assembling AKs while your kids are in school learning about why America sucks and being taught how to put a rubber on a banana. https://t.co/XwQlMwFPl8
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 2, 2020
Learning to assemble Kalashnikovs is much better for kids than going to drag queen story hour.
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 2, 2020
Yes, your first-graders are in public school going to Drag Queen Story Hour and learning about gender fluidity.
American kids are looking for their safe space and wondering which sex they are.
— Mike Ferguson (@MikeFerg0321) March 2, 2020
And we’re deciding which bathroom is appropriate
— Chow Thief (@Erics_buddy) March 2, 2020
Simplicity and relatively loose tolerances reveal the brilliance of Mikhail Kalashnikov's enduring design.
— Professor Moriarty (@FireUpElQuattro) March 2, 2020
Beautiful rifles that are very durable!!!
— Paper ballot with Voter ID (@ChrisChkm8in8) March 2, 2020
Better than staring at a phone all day 🤫
— DreamJordan🌀 (@TheDreamJordan) March 2, 2020
Schools in the US used to have gun clubs and outings to the range.
Now we show them the proper use of a cucumber during pleasure scenes.
— Infinite Dreams (@7thSon1988) March 2, 2020
And? I'm no Russia fan but teaching gun safety and training at a young age is a much better plan than anything I've heard out of the left in a decade.
— Shane (@Shane80029447) March 2, 2020
Teaching gun safety is smart, earlier in life the better.
— Jason B (@jasonbluaz) March 2, 2020
Honestly what we should be doing here in the states
— Operator86 (@Operator862) March 2, 2020
This should be the USA.
— jonathan robert 🕊 (@the_jon_a_thon) March 2, 2020
How it should be. Teach children to properly handle a firearm.
— ☠Alexis☠ (@AgoristAlexis) March 2, 2020
Nothing wrong with familiarizing yourself with guns. Good way to prevent accidents.
— Tracie (@TracieLiberty) March 2, 2020
It's a weird attitude that anything children touch becomes a "toy".
Children don't just play, they learn, they build skills, they acquire responsibility and begin to contribute in meaningful ways.
And the winner of this is 16.
— Dama (@MrsTopMum) March 2, 2020
But the 6-year-old …
And Americans are currently in a fight to disarm law abiding citizens…
— Jack Smith🇺🇸 (@illmannered) March 2, 2020
Awesome. Unlike us they teach their kids practical skills.
— 9bod1strtroll. (@bakedandblitzed) March 2, 2020
Big deal. Today my grandkids learned that plastic straws are evil.
— Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) March 2, 2020
Again, show us the kid playing with the rifle like it’s a toy. These kids respect firearms.
