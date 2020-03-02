As of this writing, Pete Buttigieg has just officially endorsed Joe Biden, which is no surprise, seeing as he chartered a private jet to be in Dallas Monday night where Biden is holding his big rally.
What is a surprise is that Beto O’Rourke has emerged from wherever he was to also endorse Joe Biden. At first we seriously wondered if that was a joke at O’Rourke’s expense, but the New York Times assures us it’s real.
News: There is a third former candidate endorsing @JoeBiden tonight
It’s @BetoORourke https://t.co/XZxCmgSDWi
— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) March 3, 2020
— DAGOfied 🇺🇸⚖️🏳️🌈 (@DAGOfied) March 3, 2020
This is March.
— Scott Conroy (@ScottFConroy) March 3, 2020
And it’s Beto.
Wait–who's that now?
— J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) March 3, 2020
Is that the haircut/dentist guy?
— David “Ok Boomer” (@david42317) March 3, 2020
Beto O'Rourke…Beto O'Rourke…where have I heard that name?
— Pat Riot (@Riot2Pat) March 3, 2020
Beto you suck
— Ppl who love their insurance co are 100% real (@muchprofound) March 3, 2020
You have got to be kidding me.
— DebraNYC (@DebraHendler) March 3, 2020
Dog and pony show. Just makes Biden look weak
— Eric (@ETTC19) March 3, 2020
— Just Say No to Bike Lanes #nobikelanes (@esjay100) March 3, 2020
Ugh! Let voters decide. This feel so grotesque
— ColleenMcLaughlin (@ColMcLaughlin) March 3, 2020
If a candidate has to line up so many endorsements to ‘consolidate’ his position as one of the front runners, just makes one wonder how viable he really is in the general. The enthusiasm just isn’t there for him, and the voters can see right through that.
— laughingshock (@laughingshock) March 3, 2020
— @expectdaworse (@SteamPunkWorks) March 3, 2020
I was wondering what happened to beta a few days ago. I imagined him in a bouncy house.
— J.Cantwell (@johncantwell77) March 3, 2020
Soooo pretty much an endorsement for Bernie. Everything that weirdo touches is cancer. He’s like the anti-king Midas.
— David Leon (@bayboy164) March 3, 2020
That's the kiss of death!
— William of Covfefe ✝️ (@wsppe) March 3, 2020
Kiss of death https://t.co/8bVjO26QMF
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 3, 2020
If I was Joe I think I’d politely say no thanks to Robert Francis
— Katie Slane (@katie_slane) March 3, 2020
Loser, endorses another loser in a race they’ve already lost! Alternate headline.
— Clayton Bigsby (@HonJudson) March 3, 2020
Wow, Beto is going to endure his second loss in Texas in less than 2 years. That’s gotta be embarrassing.
— health care is not a commodity (@allan_mckay) March 3, 2020
Well Bernie should just cancel all his campaign stops now. He has zero chance.
— Uncommitted Logical Thinker. (@LogicNotBias) March 3, 2020
Either he endorses on stage with the scruffy beard and a trucker hat and some old sweatpants or GTFO
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 3, 2020
— Cathy A. Salazar (@LvlyWords) March 3, 2020
— durag spinelli (@urhidingachild) March 3, 2020
Well he's never going to have a chance in Texas again. The only reason he got so close to beating Ted Cruz was the youth movement.
— Adzter (@Adzter1996) March 3, 2020
Did the DNC send out emails and checks? 💴
— 🌷 Alison 🌷 (@alison_diane) March 3, 2020
Where the hell is Obama?
— *I'M* Not Cosette (@Cosette2016) March 3, 2020
Isn’t Beto good enough for you?
