We say it a lot — President Trump is actually a funny guy, and it shines through at his rallies. The problem is that one of the first things to go when TDS sets in is one’s sense of humor, and the afflicted take everything seriously. Rallies — and CPAC — are about the only times Trump gets to play off a receptive audience, and his love for performing really shows.

Here’s a must-see clip of Trump doing his impression of “Mini Mike” Bloomberg at the Nevada debate for the CPAC crowd.

Trending

Imagine if Mini Mike managed to buy the nomination and had to debate Trump on stage.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CPACdebateDonald TrumpElizabeth WarrenMichael BloombergMini Mikespeech