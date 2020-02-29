The party of science that is now claiming that President Trump is going to get us all killed with his “late” response to the coronavirus is the same party that said the GOP tax cuts were “Armageddon” and that we were all going to die from them.

It’s up to the 2020 Democratic candidates to now convince the public that they’re in terrible economic shape and that only billionaires are doing well in the Trump economy. Joe Biden, at a rally in South Carolina, wanted to know if anyone in the audience actually benefitted from those GOP tax cuts for the 1 percent, and Merrill Lynch financial advisor Nico Parisi raised his hand.

Rather than challenging him to a push-up contest or calling him a dog-faced pony solider, Biden assured him and anyone else doing well that their taxes would be going up under a Biden administration.

our very own @nicopico5 was called out by biden at his town hall in conway, sc! biden asked if anyone benefited from the trump tax cuts, nico raised his hand, and then biden pledged to raise his taxes he met up with nico at the end and was nice but it was a funny moment pic.twitter.com/UKKQwkJGhI — Thao Nguyen (@helloitsthao) February 28, 2020

I oppose his policies but it was great to speak with him at the end. Extremely curteous. He said “I recognize you but I’ll take the picture with you anyway” 😂 pic.twitter.com/yrFKYqEmil — Nico Parisi🇺🇸 (@nicopico5) February 28, 2020

“I recognize you” — you’re the guy who admitted that he benefited from the GOP tax cuts when asked.

An ad is born. — Jenny Jupite (@jennyjupite) February 28, 2020

Good grief You can count on Joe for a GOP commercial every time he opens his mouth 🤣🤣🤣 Anyone getting a full time job noticed the tax cut! All liars! So we are supposed to get excited about a tax hike?#KAG2020LandslideVictory 🇺🇸 — Conservative in California (@10_Yrs_Gone) February 28, 2020

And there you have it!!

Everyday people and he told them all he was going to raise their taxes!! I think he just had the equivalent of Hillary's "We're gonna put a lot of coal miners out of business!" moment. What a tool…………. — StephPaige40 (@sberghuis43) February 28, 2020

Audience – “no, we didn’t get any benefit from the tax cuts”

Biden – “well vote for me and you’ll pay even more in taxes”

Audience – “yay, Biden” These people are morons. — CL_102938 (@CL_102938) February 28, 2020

Statistically, many of those people are lying. They got tax cuts, but they hate Trump so much they refuse to admit it. — Cory (@TNConserv13) February 29, 2020

What a bunch of liars. Too scared to admit the truth to the scary old perv. — John Stephen Walsh doesn't wanna go to Camp Bernie (@jswriter65) February 28, 2020

😯😮🤔😐😑😐🙄🙄 I love when liberals show their true colors. It's very unfortunate that so many of my fellow Americans remain ignorant when it comes to these Democratic politicians.#WalkAway #KAG — Dr. Tyrone Wilson (@DrTyroneWilson1) February 28, 2020

He’s speaking to the one person who was brave enough to say he benefited from Trump’s tax cuts. — Shannon ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Ketchersid (@ShannonKetcher2) February 29, 2020

Everyone looked at me like I was a billionaire 😂😂😂😂 — Nico Parisi🇺🇸 (@nicopico5) February 28, 2020

The guy is an idiot. That's all that needs to be said. — CrazyRaidersFan (@CrazyRaidersFan) February 28, 2020

You did hear Old Joe correctly, he said he will take the Trump Tax Credit AWAY AND RAISE YOUR TAXES if you elect him. What are you people cheering for? You Biden supporters want to pay higher taxes, that’s INSANITY. — Robert Bob aka SPYDER (@stlaw02) February 29, 2020

A promise to raise taxes interesting. Also didn’t hear anyone clap 👏 — Dannny D (@33DoubleD1) February 29, 2020

Raise taxes on everyone that votes for Joe. — Jim Lambert (@CoachJim09) February 29, 2020

He’s got the masochistic vote locked down — Ian MacNeal 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Ian_MacNeal) February 29, 2020

I did acid once. Joe Biden and I would’ve gotten along great! — Jeff Theobald (@JeffTheobald7) February 29, 2020

Using the Mondale strategy of telling people he'd raise their taxes….. Joe's a mess. — Flea Bailey, Esq. (@FleaBaileyEsq) February 29, 2020

Sleepy Joe taking campaign advice from President Mondale. — Twig76⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Twig_76) February 29, 2020

Quick on his feet, isn’t he? 🙄 — Jeff Rose 🇺🇸 (@JeffRoseTV) February 29, 2020

He’s lost his damn mind — Marilyn Washabaugh (@WazzuCoug94) February 29, 2020

Man, the gift that keeps on giving! — Steven VB 🦅🇺🇸🦅 (@vbislands) February 29, 2020

Biden’s not even tuned in enough to tell a middle-class crowd that it’s only billionaires’ taxes that are going to go up.

Related: