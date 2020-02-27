In its piece attempting to hit Dana Loesch on the release of her new book, “Grace Canceled,” Media Matters writes that Loesch “accused Media Matters of … ‘utterly ignoring the satire'” in a piece she did for NRA TV in 2018, and it’s the truest thing you’ll ever see written on the site.

In a segment on NRA TV, Loesch shared that the children’s show “Thomas the Tank Engine” was trying to increase diversity by introducing a girl train from Kenya named Nia. “Am I to understand this entire time that Thomas and his trains were white?” she asks, before admitting she just can’t understand how there a diversity problem in a show about trains. “Oh, was it because, I see it. It was the white hoods. And the burning train tracks.”

And at that point in the segment, the producers put up a Photoshop of Thomas and friends in Klan hoods. Yes, if you utterly ignore the satire, you might find it problematic. We think it’s hilarious. But Media Matters doesn’t see how someone who used that graphic is in any position to write about grace.

Seriously, that’s their beef.

Trending

Always good advice.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: diversityGrace CanceledKlan hoodmedia mattersNRA-TVThomas the Tank Engine