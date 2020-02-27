In its piece attempting to hit Dana Loesch on the release of her new book, “Grace Canceled,” Media Matters writes that Loesch “accused Media Matters of … ‘utterly ignoring the satire'” in a piece she did for NRA TV in 2018, and it’s the truest thing you’ll ever see written on the site.

In her new book about “grace, Dana Loesch defends portraying children’s show characters with Klan hoods https://t.co/bRYZa1AZtg pic.twitter.com/L4mbkaVTsG — Media Matters (@mmfa) February 27, 2020

In a segment on NRA TV, Loesch shared that the children’s show “Thomas the Tank Engine” was trying to increase diversity by introducing a girl train from Kenya named Nia. “Am I to understand this entire time that Thomas and his trains were white?” she asks, before admitting she just can’t understand how there a diversity problem in a show about trains. “Oh, was it because, I see it. It was the white hoods. And the burning train tracks.”

And at that point in the segment, the producers put up a Photoshop of Thomas and friends in Klan hoods. Yes, if you utterly ignore the satire, you might find it problematic. We think it’s hilarious. But Media Matters doesn’t see how someone who used that graphic is in any position to write about grace.

Seriously, that’s their beef.

Too bad no one can defend your lack of context. https://t.co/oC71whLvuO — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 27, 2020

Thank you. It’s insane to me how they maliciously spun this and refused to provide context because they know they’re wrong. If Media Matters wasn’t rolling in Soros money they’d have been sued into nonexistence by people forever ago. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 27, 2020

What’s weird is that they were called out in this same claim not long ago and here they are still pushing it. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 27, 2020

Sadly there were some on our side who found it more advantageous for their own interests to believe it. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 27, 2020

This whole article is an enormous lie by omission. — Lori Olivia #MilitantNormal (@simplylorilee) February 27, 2020

wtaf ? — Rogue Patriot (@RoguePatriot2) February 27, 2020

Media matters doesn’t matter because you all lie and twist everything — Ex-Dem🇺🇸Latina (@ExDemLatina) February 27, 2020

typical liberal media. take story, remove context, spin, repeat. — dcope (@dcope1955) February 27, 2020

Lol, media matters — caldo (@MLFresh) February 27, 2020

Media Matters is literally the worst. The absolute bottom of the barrel. If you believe anything they write you need your head examined. — Dr. Mantis Toboggan (@LanceSizemore13) February 27, 2020

Buy the book and read it for yourselves. Don’t rely on Media Matters for George Soros to provide actual context. — Joel Hernandez (@BadOldDays) February 27, 2020

Always good advice.

Related: